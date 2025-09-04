Onam 2025: Mumbai's Malayali Community Celebrates With Floral Pookkalam, Cultural Feasts And Dance

Pookkalam at CSMT for Onam | File Photo

Mumbai: Mumbai's Malayali community is celebrating Onam today with cultural programmes, floral decorations, and feasts called sadhya. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) will display a spectacular 600-square-foot pookkalam or floral decoration on Friday morning to mark Onam.

Theme of ‘Human Peace’ Commemorates 26/11 Victims

The All Mumbai Malayali Association (AMMA), which is creating the decoration for the 10th year, said that the theme for this year's pookkalam is 'human peace', a floral tribute commemorating victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

The CSMT, which was one of the sites attacked by terrorists, is a symbol of the city's enduring spirit of unity, said Jojo Thomas, president of AMMA, a socio-cultural organisation dedicated to promoting cultural harmony and social welfare within the community and across.

Volunteers Work Overnight to Create Floral Rangoli

The creation of the floral rangoli began on Thursday night after the busy railway station settled in for the night. Over 100 volunteers worked with hundreds of kgs of fresh marigolds, jasmine, and roses, arranging them into an intricate design, ready for Mumbai's commuters and visitors at dawn.

CSMT Pookkalam a Decade-Long Tradition

Since its inception in 2015, the CSMT pookalam has become a cherished Mumbai tradition and is widely regarded as Asia's most-viewed and photographed floral installation on Thiruvonam, the last day of the 10-day Onam festival. It embodies the legend of King Mahabali's homecoming to a realm of truth and prosperity, a message that resonates deeply with Mumbai's diverse populace.

Tribute to 26/11 Victims Symbolises Peace and Unity

"The CSMT pookalam is more than a floral carpet; it is a vibrant symbol of Mumbai's unconquerable spirit," said Thomas. "For a decade, this pookalam has demonstrated that peace and unity can blossom in the heart of our bustling city. By dedicating this year's tribute to the 26/11 victims at a site of such historical significance, we reaffirm that compassion and brotherhood will always triumph."

Cultural Programmes to Continue

The Sri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha has organised a classical dance programme at its auditorium on September 7 to mark Onam. The programme is part of the year- long Carnataka Keraleeyam festival. The Sabha will also confer its highest honour 'Sangeetha Kala Vibhushan' on Kathakali legend, Vadakke Manalath Govindan Nair, popularly known as ‘Kalamandalam Gopi.

Kalamandalam Gopi Honoured for Decades of Artistic Excellence

A Padma Shri awardee, Kalamandalam Gopi, is known for his portrayal of pacha or roles of noble characters from Hindu epics, for more than half a century.

Note: Today means September 5