Onam 2025: Kathakali Maestro Kalamandalam Gopi To Receive ‘Sangeetha Kala Vibhushan’ In Mumbai

On the ocassion of Kerala's biggest festival, Onam, the Sri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha will confer its highest honour 'Sangeetha Kala Vibhushan' on Kathakali legend, Vadakke Manalath Govindan Nair, popularly known as ‘Kalamandalam Gopi.

A Padma Shri awardee, Kalamandalam Gopi, is known for his portrayal of pacha or roles of noble characters from Hindu epics, for more than half a century.

A Life Dedicated to Classical Art

The Sabha has organised a classical dance programme at its auditorium on September 7 to mark Onam. The programme is part of the year- long Carnataka Keraleeyam festival.

Onam, which began on August 26, will end with Thiruvonam day on September 5.

Onam Cultural Celebration in Mumbai

The classical dance festival, organised jointly with Upaasana Academy of Fine Arts, will feature an amalgamation of classical and folk dances from Kerala's rich tapestry, such as Kaikottikali, Kathakali, and Mohiniyattam. The programme will be choreographed by Jayashree Nair.

Carnataka Keraleeyam will showcase Kerala's culture to Mumbai through the year-long festival. Stalwarts of Kerala's cultural fraternity will be conferred the Sabha's highest honours.

Onam: Festival of Harvest and Mythology

Onam commemorates king Mahabali's annual visit to the land of Parasurama, Kerala, and also marks the harvest season.