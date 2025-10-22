Navi Mumbai: Youths Fire Rockets Sideways, Burst Crackers In Hand On Busy Koparkhairane Road; Viral Video Sparks Safety Concerns

A group of youths in Navi Mumbai’s Koparkhairane Sector 20 turned Diwali celebrations into a potential disaster after a video surfaced showing them bursting firecrackers recklessly on a public road. The video, shared widely online, shows rockets being lit horizontally in the middle of the street, where several vehicles were passing and parked. The act could have easily caused severe injuries or damage, prompting widespread concern among residents.

The youths appeared to be enjoying themselves, oblivious to the risk their actions posed to others. The video has once again sparked debate about the growing culture of careless celebrations and lack of fear of law among some citizens.

Navi Mumbai Still Recovering From Deadly Fire Incident

This display of irresponsibility comes just days after a tragic fire at Raheja Residency in Navi Mumbai claimed four lives, including that of a six-year-old girl. The blaze, which began around 12.40 am on Monday, engulfed the 10th to 12th floors of the residential complex, trapping several families inside. Officials from the Navi Mumbai Fire Brigade said thick black smoke filled the corridors, making escape nearly impossible.

The victims were identified as six-year-old Vedika Balakrishnan, her parents Sundar Balakrishnan, 44, and Pooja Rajan, 39, and her grandmother, 84-year-old Kamla Jain. The tragic loss has left the city mourning and questioning the enforcement of safety norms during festivities and in high-rise buildings.

Authorities are being urged to increase patrolling and impose strict penalties on those who put lives at risk during festivities. Diwali is a festival of light and togetherness, but as incidents like these show, it can easily turn tragic when responsibility is lost.