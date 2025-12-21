Mumbai Crime: 25-Year-Old Man Killed By 21-Yr-Old Man Over Old Dispute In Ghatkopar; Accused Arrested | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 25-year-old man was allegedly killed in Ghatkopar West on Sunday night. The Sakinaka police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the case.

The deceased has been identified as Vishal Kokane, while the accused has been identified as Ankush Bahadursingh. Both are residents of Aslfa in Ghatkopar West.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused harboured a grudge against the deceased over an old dispute, as both had criminal backgrounds.

About The Incident

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 12.45 am on Sunday in front of Shivprabhat Building in Ghatkopar West. The accused allegedly attacked Kokane with a sharp weapon, inflicting more than 40 injuries.

Police records show that several cases, including physical assault and theft, had been registered against the deceased in the past, while cases of physical assault and railway pass-related cheating had been registered against the accused earlier.

The Sakinaka police have registered a murder case against Bahadursingh and detained him. Further investigation is underway.

