Mumbai: Special Court Acquits MLA Tukaram Kate, Wife, & Others In 2009 Chembur Water Crisis Scuffle Case

Mumbai: The special court has acquitted MLA Tukaram Kate, his wife and 14 others booked for a scuffle with the BMC officials over water shortage in Chembur in November 2009.

As per the prosecution, during a water crisis, the residents of Panjrapole, Chembur, sought help from then corporator Mangala Kate and her husband, ex-corporator Tukaram Kate. The couple accompanied the residents to the BMC head-office on November 17, 2009, and met the hydraulic engineer.

The discussion on their grievances turned aggressive as the group was not convinced with the engineer’s answers. It is claimed that the guard rushed to the cabin when someone from the group broke drinking glasses, pushed down the wooden partition and damaged it. A computer CPU and wooden chairs were damaged, following which the guard lodged the complaint with Azad Maidan police.

The court noted that the visitors got angry but had no intention to assault any public servant. Further, the court found no specific evidence of damage to BMC property. It also found no evidence identifying any accused who allegedly damaged the property.

