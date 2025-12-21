 Mumbai: Special Court Acquits MLA Tukaram Kate, Wife, & Others In 2009 Chembur Water Crisis Scuffle Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Special Court Acquits MLA Tukaram Kate, Wife, & Others In 2009 Chembur Water Crisis Scuffle Case

Mumbai: Special Court Acquits MLA Tukaram Kate, Wife, & Others In 2009 Chembur Water Crisis Scuffle Case

Mumbai special court acquitted MLA Tukaram Kate, his wife, and 14 others in a 2009 case involving a scuffle with BMC officials during a water shortage protest in Chembur. The court found no evidence of assault or damage to BMC property, noting the group was angry but had no intent to harm public servants or cause property damage.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Sunday, December 21, 2025, 10:32 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Special Court Acquits MLA Tukaram Kate, Wife, & Others In 2009 Chembur Water Crisis Scuffle Case | Representative Image

Mumbai: The special court has acquitted MLA Tukaram Kate, his wife and 14 others booked for a scuffle with the BMC officials over water shortage in Chembur in November 2009.

As per the prosecution, during a water crisis, the residents of Panjrapole, Chembur, sought help from then corporator Mangala Kate and her husband, ex-corporator Tukaram Kate. The couple accompanied the residents to the BMC head-office on November 17, 2009, and met the hydraulic engineer.

Read Also
Mumbai: Chaos In Kala Ghoda After Over 5,000 Fans Queue Overnight For Jaywalking 'Sample Sale';...
article-image

The discussion on their grievances turned aggressive as the group was not convinced with the engineer’s answers. It is claimed that the guard rushed to the cabin when someone from the group broke drinking glasses, pushed down the wooden partition and damaged it. A computer CPU and wooden chairs were damaged, following which the guard lodged the complaint with Azad Maidan police.

The court noted that the visitors got angry but had no intention to assault any public servant. Further, the court found no specific evidence of damage to BMC property. It also found no evidence identifying any accused who allegedly damaged the property.

FPJ Shorts
David Guetta Performs In Mumbai After 8 Years, Takes Over Sunburn Festival By Storm — VIDEO
David Guetta Performs In Mumbai After 8 Years, Takes Over Sunburn Festival By Storm — VIDEO
UP Police Recruitment 2026: Registration Begins For 537 SI, ASI Clerk And ASI Accounts Posts At upprpb.in; Check Details Here
UP Police Recruitment 2026: Registration Begins For 537 SI, ASI Clerk And ASI Accounts Posts At upprpb.in; Check Details Here
Mumbai Crime: 25-Year-Old Man Killed By 21-Yr-Old Man Over Old Dispute In Ghatkopar; Accused Arrested
Mumbai Crime: 25-Year-Old Man Killed By 21-Yr-Old Man Over Old Dispute In Ghatkopar; Accused Arrested
From Ganpati Donation To Fake Murder Plot: How Fraudsters Impersonating Police Officers Duped Malad Man Of ₹1 Crore
From Ganpati Donation To Fake Murder Plot: How Fraudsters Impersonating Police Officers Duped Malad Man Of ₹1 Crore

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: 25-Year-Old Man Killed By 21-Yr-Old Man Over Old Dispute In Ghatkopar; Accused...

Mumbai Crime: 25-Year-Old Man Killed By 21-Yr-Old Man Over Old Dispute In Ghatkopar; Accused...

From Ganpati Donation To Fake Murder Plot: How Fraudsters Impersonating Police Officers Duped Malad...

From Ganpati Donation To Fake Murder Plot: How Fraudsters Impersonating Police Officers Duped Malad...

Maharashtra Govt Aims For 'Pagdi-Free Mumbai' Amidst Decades-Old Tenant-Landlord Disputes

Maharashtra Govt Aims For 'Pagdi-Free Mumbai' Amidst Decades-Old Tenant-Landlord Disputes

Mumbai: Special Court Acquits MLA Tukaram Kate, Wife, & Others In 2009 Chembur Water Crisis Scuffle...

Mumbai: Special Court Acquits MLA Tukaram Kate, Wife, & Others In 2009 Chembur Water Crisis Scuffle...

Parliament Abolishes Colonial Probate Rule, Simplifies Hindu Succession Laws

Parliament Abolishes Colonial Probate Rule, Simplifies Hindu Succession Laws