Mumbai: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Unveils 'Arihant' Volumes Of Arya Yug Vishay Kosh

Mumbai: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat unveiled the monumental ‘Arihant’ volumes of 'Arya Yug Vishay Kosh' at an event hosted by Gitarth Ganga, a spiritual research institute. The occasion was graced by the auspicious presence of Spiritual Sovereign His Holiness Acharya Yugbhushan Suriji Maharaj Saheb, 79th successor of Tirthankar Shree Mahavir.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed with the Nalanda University, under the Ministry of External Affairs, to advance collaborative research in Indic studies. The ‘Arihant’ series, part of Gitarth Ganga’s encyclopedic compilation spanning 108 core subjects and over 15,000 subtopics, honours the scholarly legacy of India’s seers.

VIDEO | Mumbai: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at a book launch event says, "It is our duty to be like someone with both Shaastra and Shastra - with both power and devotion. Time has taken a turn; people around the world now realise that the paths they have followed lead to… pic.twitter.com/v1xjKUuoCp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 19, 2025

Mumbai, Maharashtra: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat says, "...Those who possess superior culture, knowledge, and values are called Arya. How our ancestors traveled is not fully known, they moved in small groups, on foot. But it is evident that from Mexico to Siberia, they spread across… pic.twitter.com/x0Ympg66gD — IANS (@ians_india) October 19, 2025

“Five thousand years ago, our ancestors declared that preserving and sharing knowledge is the greatest service to the nation. This unparalleled treasure of scriptures offers more than scholars could ever need, freeing us from a foreign mindset. It is great that Gitarth Ganga is into this exalted service,” said Bhagwat.

Pointing out an example of “colonial mindset”, His Holiness said, “The GDP is an illusionary indicator of a nation’s economic strength, wealth and wellbeing.” During the event, Gitarth Ganga and Jyot, also a spiritual research institute, unveiled the 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam Ki Oar – Sankraman Kaal (VK4)' conclave.

Set for January 16-22, 2026 in Mumbai, the event will feature more than 10 sessions, 50 panellists, 25,000 sq ft of immersive exhibitions, podcasts and student competitions. VK4 will explore how India’s 'One World – One Family' philosophy can make global governance free, fair and just.

