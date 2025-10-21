 Mumbai: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Unveils 'Arihant' Volumes Of Arya Yug Vishay Kosh
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat unveiled the monumental ‘Arihant’ volumes of 'Arya Yug Vishay Kosh' at Gitarth Ganga, honoring India’s scholarly legacy. A MoU with Nalanda University will advance Indic studies research. The VK4 conclave, set for Jan 2026, will explore India’s ‘One World – One Family’ philosophy through sessions, exhibitions, and competitions.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 11:04 AM IST
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat | PTI

Mumbai: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat unveiled the monumental ‘Arihant’ volumes of 'Arya Yug Vishay Kosh' at an event hosted by Gitarth Ganga, a spiritual research institute. The occasion was graced by the auspicious presence of Spiritual Sovereign His Holiness Acharya Yugbhushan Suriji Maharaj Saheb, 79th successor of Tirthankar Shree Mahavir.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed with the Nalanda University, under the Ministry of External Affairs, to advance collaborative research in Indic studies. The ‘Arihant’ series, part of Gitarth Ganga’s encyclopedic compilation spanning 108 core subjects and over 15,000 subtopics, honours the scholarly legacy of India’s seers.

“Five thousand years ago, our ancestors declared that preserving and sharing knowledge is the greatest service to the nation. This unparalleled treasure of scriptures offers more than scholars could ever need, freeing us from a foreign mindset. It is great that Gitarth Ganga is into this exalted service,” said Bhagwat.

Pointing out an example of “colonial mindset”, His Holiness said, “The GDP is an illusionary indicator of a nation’s economic strength, wealth and wellbeing.” During the event, Gitarth Ganga and Jyot, also a spiritual research institute, unveiled the 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam Ki Oar – Sankraman Kaal (VK4)' conclave.

'It's Hard To Believe That...': R Praggnanandhaa Makes Emotional Post After Hearing News About American GM Daniel Naroditsky's Sudden Demise
VIDEO: Uncontrolled Car Rams Into Private Residence In Australia, Lands Directly Into Pool; Driver Rescued
Stock Market Opens Today For Special Session, Diwali Muhurat Trading To Mark Start Of Samvat 2082
Thamma X (Twitter) Review: 'A Perfect Festive Entertainer', Ayushmann Khurrana & Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Impresses Netizens
Set for January 16-22, 2026 in Mumbai, the event will feature more than 10 sessions, 50 panellists, 25,000 sq ft of immersive exhibitions, podcasts and student competitions. VK4 will explore how India’s 'One World – One Family' philosophy can make global governance free, fair and just.

