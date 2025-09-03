'If Islam Bans Handshakes, Why Did...?': Netizens Slam 'Patriarchy' After Malaysia's First Lady Refuses Handshake With Xi Jinping | X/@arifaajakia

Beijing: A video of Malaysia’s First Lady, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, greeting Chinese President Xi Jinping with folded hands instead of a handshake has gone viral, drawing mixed reactions on social media. The incident occurred during the Victory Day Parade in Tiananmen Square on September 3, where Wan Azizah accompanied Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In the viral clip, Xi Jinping extends his hand towards Wan Azizah, who greets him with a traditional gesture similar to the Indian namaste, keeping her hands folded. However, she is seen shaking hands with China’s First Lady, Peng Liyuan. The contrasting gestures sparked questions about consistency in religious practices and diplomatic etiquette.

'Religious Beliefs or Political Posturing?'

Social media platform X (formerly twitter) was flooded with mixed reactions. One of the most circulated posts read, “First Lady of Malaysia refused to shake hands with President Xi because Islam does not allow men to shake hands with women. Then why did PM Anwar Ibrahim shake hands with the First Lady of China? Pure hypocrisy.”

Others echoed similar sentiments, questioning what they viewed as gender-specific interpretations of religious norms. One user commented, “These rules seem to be made only for females.” Another wrote, “The two genders have different rights in Islam. Men 1X4, Women 1X1… Patriarchy anyone?”

A user criticised the act as outdated, writing, “Stupid, this is 2025 not 1625.” Another added, “Uncivilised. They can do whatever they want to females! Disgusting fellows.”

However, not all reactions were critical. Some users highlighted the personal nature of religious expression. “I actually see this in a positive way; Anwar Ibrahim has his own religious beliefs, and his wife has hers. There’s no enforcement or compulsion on either side, which shows mutual respect and personal freedom. That’s how it should be,” read one post.

The video comes from a high-profile diplomatic moment as Malaysia’s prime minister joined 25 other global leaders in Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.