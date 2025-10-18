Indian Man Waves Pistol-Shaped Lighter At People In Bangkok, Cries After Being Dragged By Security; Arrested – VIDEO

Viral video screengrab | X/@Benarasiyaa

Bangkok: An Indian man was arrested and charged after he was seen threatening passersby with a pistol-shaped lighter in Bangkok’s Siam Square, reported Bangkok Post. The man has been identified as Indian national Sahil Ram Thadani.

A video of the incident has surfaced showing the Thadani dancing on the road while randomly verbally abusing passersby. He can be seen yelling at people and pointing the pistol-shaped lighter at them.

Read Also Customs At Mumbai Airport Arrest Indian Passenger Travelling To Bangkok With 61 Rare Wild Animals...

In the second half of the clip, the 41-year-old man is sitting on the ground as security guards seize the lighter. Despite the guards asking him to get up, he remains seated, prompting them to drag him off the ground.

The man can be heard crying and asking for the police to be called as the guards use mild force. He is then heard apologising for his actions.

The incident reportedly took place at about 4pm on Monday (14 October) in front of Novotel Bangkok in Siam Square soi 6, Pathum Wan district. Later Police were called to the spot.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reportedly, Thadani was a director of three companies in India that had all ceased operations.

Police Action

Thadani was taken to Pathum Wan police station where he was charged with threatening behaviour and causing a public disturbance. According to the police, his behavior was believed to be a result of hallucinations from ingesting cannabis.

Video Goes Viral

The video has now gone viral on social media. The video has recived more than 24.5K views in less than 3 hours of posting.