Bangladesh: Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport; All Flights Suspended, Shocking Visuals Surface

Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport | X

Dhaka: A fire broke out in a section of the Cargo Village at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Saturday afternoon. All flights have been suspended. Visuals show a thick plume of grey smoke billowing from the airport.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Soon after the incident, teams from the airport’s fire department, the Bangladesh Air Force fire unit and other concerned agencies rushed to the scene and launched a joint operation to douse the fire.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The fire broke out at the airport’s Cargo Village, where imported goods are stored. The stored items reportedly caught fire. The Executive Director of the airport, Md Masudul Hasan Masud, confirmed the situation at 3:45 pm, assuring that emergency measures were underway, according to several local media reports.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the armed forces, the fire is being brought under control with the combined efforts of the Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority, the Fire Service, and two fire units of the Bangladesh Air Force. The Navy has also joined the operation to assist in containing the blaze, reported media outlet Prothomalo.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Authorities are yet to confirm the exact cause of the fire and the extent of damage.