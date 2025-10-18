 Passengers Panic As Lithium Battery Fire Erupts In Overhead Bin On Air China Flight Mid-Air; Makes Emergency Landing - Scary Visuals Surface
Passengers Panic As Lithium Battery Fire Erupts In Overhead Bin On Air China Flight Mid-Air; Makes Emergency Landing - Scary Visuals Surface

The airline confirmed that the incident took place on flight CA139, adding that the battery stored in an overhead compartment spontaneously ignited shortly after takeoff.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 06:34 PM IST
article-image
Passengers Panic As Lithium Battery Fire Erupts In Overhead Bin On Air China Flight Mid-Air | X

Beijing, October 18: In a shocking incident, an Air China flight from Hangzhou to Seoul was forced to make an emergency landing in Shanghai on Saturday after a lithium battery in a passenger’s cabin bag caught fire mid-air.

Viral Video

A video of the incident is going viral on social media and the video shows that the passengers are screaming in fear and shouting for help as the fire erupts in the overhead bin where the passengers keep their hand luggage. They are shouting "hurry up" as crew members rush to douse the fire using extinguishers.

The viral video also shows that smoke filling the cabin as flight attendants are trying to contain the blaze and also calm the panicking passengers.

Crew Averts Major Mishap

Air China reportedly said that the crew responded swiftly, ensuring that the fire was put out within minutes. The pilots then diverted the aircraft to Shanghai Pudong International Airport, where it landed safely. No injuries were reported in the incident as the crew responded quickly and contained the fire on time. A major mishap was averted and all the passengers landed safely.

Flight Details

The flight took off at 9:47 a.m. and was scheduled to land at Incheon International Airport at 12:20 p.m. local time. The incident occurred mid flight due to which a brief delay was caused and the affected passengers were later provided assistance to help them reaching their destination.

Lithium Battery Laws

The incident adds to a growing list of aviation incidents linked to lithium batteries. In recent months, several airlines have reported similar scares leading to stricter rules on carrying and using power banks and other rechargeable devices on flights.

