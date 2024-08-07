 VIDEO: 2 Pet Dogs Inside House Have Lucky Escape After Lithium-Ion Battery A Canine Was Chewing Into Catches Fire In Tulsa, Oklahoma
Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 11:26 PM IST
article-image

Two pet dogs and a cat in Tulsa, Oklahoma, had a lucky escape after a lithium battery caught fire in a living room. A camera inside the room captured the dogs running to safety as a lithium battery exploded before catching fire.

The video was shared along with a long post that explained the sequence of events. The video shows one of the dogs escaping the mat just moments before the battery exploded and caught fire. Fortunately, both the dogs and a cat in the room escaped any harm.

Mumbai: Citizens Launch Mass Movement To Revive Declining BEST Bus Service Amid Fleet Reduction And Service Issues
Mumbai: Citizens Launch Mass Movement To Revive Declining BEST Bus Service Amid Fleet Reduction And Service Issues
Mumbai: Special PMLA Court Denies Bail To Chairman Of Medical College Trust In ₹65.70 Crore Money Laundering Case
Mumbai: Special PMLA Court Denies Bail To Chairman Of Medical College Trust In ₹65.70 Crore Money Laundering Case
Mumbai: Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar Launches 'Safe Web For Children' Initiative To Combat Online Exploitation
Mumbai: Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar Launches 'Safe Web For Children' Initiative To Combat Online Exploitation
Lab-Created Synthetic Diamonds Used As Cover For Massive Money Laundering Operation: ED Investigation
Lab-Created Synthetic Diamonds Used As Cover For Massive Money Laundering Operation: ED Investigation

"Dog starts a house fire in Tulsa, Oklahoma after chewing through a portable lithium-ion battery. The Tulsa Fire Department released the following video to warn people about the 'dangers of lithium-ion batteries.' Two dogs and a cat were filmed hanging out before one of the dogs started the fire with the battery pack," the post mentioned.

"The animals were filmed in the living room on an indoor monitoring camera, observing the fire before it got out of hand. "Lithium-ion batteries are known for storing a significant amount of energy in a compact space," the fire department said. 'However, when this energy is released uncontrollably, it can generate heat, produce flammable and toxic gases, and even lead to explosions.' The pets were able to escape the home through a dog door," read the long video caption.

It is a known fact that lithium-ion batteries, commonly used in mobile phones and tablets, are highly inflammable. Often, experts advise caution in handling the batteries and recommend keeping spare or open batteries away from children and pets.

