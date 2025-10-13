Customs At Mumbai Airport Arrest Indian Passenger Travelling To Bangkok With 61 Rare Wild Animals Hidden Inside Luggage | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, the Customs Department arrested an Indian passenger at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Saturday after finding 61 rare wild animals hidden inside his luggage. The passenger had arrived from Bangkok, officials confirmed.

According to Customs officials, the man’s behaviour appeared suspicious, prompting a detailed luggage check. To their surprise, they discovered several live wild animals packed inside. All 61 animals were immediately rescued and handed over to the Rescue Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAW) for treatment and care.

Officials said the seized animals included several endangered species of mammals, reptiles, amphibians, and insects. Among them were black and white tegus, cuscus, central bearded dragons, and Honduran milk snakes. The animals are now being nursed back to health and will be sent to their countries of origin.

The Wildlife Crime Control Cell has been informed, and an investigation is underway to find out how the animals were obtained and what their intended purpose was. The arrested passenger faces charges under the Wildlife Protection Act and the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES).

RAW Director Pawan Sharma said Thailand has become a hub for wildlife trafficking because it is home to many exotic animal species, and the trade of such animals is legal there. He added that direct and affordable flights from Bangkok make it easier for smugglers to attempt bringing such wildlife into India.

Wildlife trafficking is considered a serious crime in India. It involves capturing, selling, or transporting wild animals and birds illegally across borders. These animals are often kept hidden in cramped spaces, leading to severe suffering and, in many cases, death.