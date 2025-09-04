Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor: Second 100-Metre Span Of Steel Bridge Successfully Launched Over NH-48 In Gujarat

Second 100-metre span of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train steel bridge launched over NH-48 near Nadiad, Gujarat | File Photo

Mumbai: The second 100-meter span of a 200-meter-long steel bridge for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project has been successfully launched over the busy National Highway 48 (NH-48) near Nadiad, Gujarat, recently. This critical infrastructure development marks the completion of the 9th steel bridge out of the 17 planned in Gujarat, as part of India’s first bullet train corridor.

Twin-Span Bridge Over NH-48

“The twin-span steel bridge—each segment measuring 100 meters in length—now spans the six-lane NH-48. The first 100-meter span was launched in April 2025, and the second span was recently installed using a sophisticated sliding technique to minimize disruption on the heavily trafficked highway,” said an official of the National High-Speed Rail Corporation.

Engineering Feat and Specifications

Weighing approximately 2,884 metric tons and measuring 14.6 meters in height and 14.3 meters in width, the bridge was fabricated at a dedicated facility in Salasar, Uttar Pradesh. Designed with a 100-year lifespan, the structure reflects high engineering standards and modern fabrication practices.

Precision Launching Technique

The launching of the second span was a feat of precision engineering. It was executed by sliding the 100-meter-long segment across the highway using an automatic system supported by two semi-automatic jacks—each capable of lifting 250 tons—along with mac-alloy bars. The bridge was assembled on temporary trestles at a height of 14.9 meters above the ground.

Key Structural Features

This 200-meter bridge alone has used approximately 1,14,172 Tor-Shear Type High Strength (TTHS) bolts and features a C5 system painting for corrosion resistance, along with elastomeric bearings for durability and flexibility.

Progress of Steel Bridges on the Corridor

Of the 28 steel bridges planned for the entire 508-kilometer bullet train corridor, 17 are located in Gujarat and 11 in Maharashtra.

Ensuring Smooth Traffic Flow

Officials confirmed that the launch was carefully timed and executed to maintain smooth vehicular flow on NH-48, one of India's busiest national highways, ensuring minimal inconvenience to commuters.