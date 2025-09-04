Maharashtra Govt Restores Departmental Exam For PSI Posts After Minister Yogesh Kadam’s Push | File Image

Maharashtra’s Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, has successfully advocated for the reinstatement of the departmental examination for Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) posts under the 25% quota. In April 2025, Kadam wrote to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging the revival of this exam, which had been discontinued in February 2022.

Eligibility and Previous Practice

Earlier, police constables with at least five years of service were eligible to appear for the departmental exam, creating opportunities for hardworking and experienced personnel to become PSIs. Kadam’s persistent follow-up and discussions with the Chief Minister culminated in the government’s official decision to resume the examination.

Faster Promotions for Young Officers

Traditionally, promotions to PSI through seniority occurred late in a constable’s career, leaving them with only two to three years of service as PSI. In contrast, the departmental exam enables younger officers to secure promotions earlier, allowing them 20–25 years to serve as PSI or in higher ranks. This is expected to infuse the force with energetic and motivated officers.

Boost to Career Growth and Morale

The decision reopens pathways for career advancement, reducing long waits and recognizing the efforts of diligent constables. The exam will pave the way for professional growth, motivation, and retention in the force.

Minister’s Statement

Minister Yogesh Kadam stated: “This decision is crucial for providing hardworking and dedicated young police personnel with opportunities to become officers. It will bring renewed vigor to the police force.”