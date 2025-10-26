 Mumbai Rains: Netizens React As Heavy Showers Lash City; Call It 'Arrival of Monsoon 2.0'
Mumbai Rains: Netizens React As Heavy Showers Lash City; Call It 'Arrival of Monsoon 2.0'

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 08:00 PM IST
article-image
Netizens React As Heavy Showers Lash City | Screengrab|X|@MudassirGoenka7

Mumbai: Several parts of Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall on October 26, marking an unseasonal wet spell in the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar districts for today and tomorrow, cautioning residents about isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, moderate showers, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 km/h.

The sudden downpour has also sparked a wave of reactions online. Residents took to X to share their experiences, ranging from frustration over traffic on the Western Express Highway to ruined Sunday plans, while even called it arrival of Monsoon 2.0.

Mumbaikars Take to X With Mixed Reactions

A user took to X and asked if "31st december tak ka plan hai kya?" Another user complained about traffic on the Western Express Highway and wrote, "#Mumbairains meets #Mumbaitraffic"

One Mumbaikar called the city turning to Cherrapunji. A resident said that it has been raining nonstop in Vasai, Virar and Nalasopara since afternoon 2 pm. "Aise lag raha hai jaise Phirse Monsoon Start Ho Gaya ??!!!," he wrote.

Another Mumbaikar asked the citizen to be safe, "#MumbaiRains feeling like July as very dark clouds dump very heavy rain. This is very torrential so please be safe.

Some other user from Malad said that the heavy rains spoiled his Sunday plans, "Seriously Yaar spoiled my evening.. It's still raining in Malad."

A netizen added, "Murphy’s law: just when I get all the big bed spreads washed and hang them out to dry… it’s raining hippos & rhinos!"

One user about people having wedding during this time, "every minute the rain image just increasing #mumbairains also those who had their weddings set today and reception in open grounds, how’s it going?"

Another user joked and called the unseasonal October rains as "July rains in October… Major glitch in the system!", while some other added, "October end aa gaya hai, Diwali bhi bit gai , abhi bhi barish ho rahi hai , 2025 me kuchh bhi ho raha hai, abhi to 2 mahine bache hai"

A user commented saying, "October is Julying"

