 Mumbai News: KEM Hospital's Class IV Staff To Protest Over Delay In Appointing 421 Contract Workers On September 4
Class IV employees of KEM Hospital will stage a protest on Thursday against the hospital administration over the delay in appointing contract workers. They alleged that the delay has forced regular employees to work double shifts to keep services running.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 05:37 AM IST
article-image
KEM Hospital staff to protest over delay in appointment of 421 contract workers on September 4 | Prashant Narvekar

Mumbai: Class IV employees of KEM Hospital will stage a protest on Thursday against the hospital administration over the delay in appointing contract workers. They alleged that the delay has forced regular employees to work double shifts to keep services running.

Contracts of 421 Workers Expired on August 15

Pradeep Narkar, joint general secretary of the Municipal Mazdoor Union, said the contracts of 421 outsourced workers lapsed on August 15. However, fresh appointments have been stalled due to opposition from the previous contractors.

“The delay in resolving the matter has left existing staff overburdened with excessive workloads,” Narkar said. He added that Class IV employees will gather outside the dean’s office on Thursday morning to press for immediate resolution and demand that the 421 contract workers be reinstated.

Staff Shortage in Mumbai’s Civic-Run Hospital

According to the Municipal Mazdoor Union, KEM Hospital—one of Mumbai’s largest civic-run facilities—has 1,991 sanctioned Class IV posts, of which only 1,100 are permanently filled.

