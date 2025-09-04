Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Major Amendments To Factories And Shops Acts, Extending Daily Work Hours And Weekly Limits

The state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fad navis, approved amendments to the Factories Act, 1948, and the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments Act, 2017, to boost investment and employment. | This is a representative image.

Mumbai: The state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, approved amendments to the Factories Act, 1948, and the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments Act, 2017, to boost investment and employment.

Daily Work Hours Raised from 9 to 12

The changes to the Factories Act increase daily working hours from 9 to 12 (Section 65), extend the rest period from 30 minutes after 5 hours to 6 hours (Section 55), and raise the weekly work limit from 10.5 to 12 hours (Section 56).

The amendments ensure operational continuity during high demand or worker shortages, offering workers legal additional income with wage protection. For the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments Act, applicable to establishments with 20 plus workers, daily hours rise from 9 to 10, urgent work tenure extends to 12 hours, and overtime increases from 125 to 144 hours. Establishments with fewer than 20 employees are exempt from registration certificates but must notify before starting operations.