Thane Digital Arrest Scam: 65-Year-Old Kalyan Man Loses ₹47.49 Lakh After Scammers Pose As CBI, TRAI Officials; Case Registered

A Kalyan resident lost Rs 47.49 lakh in a digital arrest scam after fraudsters impersonated CBI and TRAI officials in Mumbai | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 12: A 65-year-old man fell prey to scammers and lost Rs 47.49 lakh in a digital arrest fraud. The scammers told the complainant that his name had cropped up in a money laundering case related to Patra Chawl and induced him to transfer money into the accounts of the “Reserve Bank” and “finance department” for verification of his finances.

Call posing as TRAI official

According to the police, the complainant is a resident of Kalyan. On November 10, the complainant received a phone call from a person who claimed to be from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The caller told the complainant that a mobile number had been issued in his name, which was used for criminal activities.

Fake CBI officers and arrest warrant

The scammers, who posed as CBI Mumbai officers, also told the complainant that his name had cropped up in a money laundering case related to Patra Chawl and placed him under a digital arrest. The scammers also sent a bogus arrest warrant copy to the complainant.

They then induced the complainant to share his property and investment details and asked him to transfer money into the “Reserve Bank” and “finance department” accounts for verification purposes.

Rs 47.49 lakh transferred

The complainant then sold his shares and mutual fund investments and, from November 11 till December 12, transferred Rs 47.49 lakh to the beneficiary bank accounts shared by the scammers.

The complainant had not been answering calls from his relatives during the digital arrest period and hence, when some of his relatives came home, he informed them about his ordeal and learnt that he had been duped.

Also Watch:

Police case registered

He then raised a complaint in this regard on the cyber crime helpline, following which a case has been registered by the police under Sections 316 (criminal breach of trust) and 318 (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation using computer resources) of the Information Technology Act.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/