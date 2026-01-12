Thane Civic Polls: Names Of Unopposed Candidates To Remain On EVMs Till SEC Orders, Says TMC

Thane Municipal Corporation has clarified that the names of the candidates elected unopposed in the Thane Municipal Corporation elections will be displayed on the EVM machines until further instructions from the State Election Commission. | File PIc

Thane: Thane Municipal Corporation has clarified that the names of the candidates elected unopposed in the Thane Municipal Corporation elections will be displayed on the EVM machines until further instructions from the State Election Commission. Six candidates from the Shinde group have been elected unopposed in the Thane Municipal Corporation. After the unopposed process, there is a discussion about unopposed elections across the state.

Six Candidates Of the Shinde group were elected unopposed

Many dramatic events took place in the Thane Municipal Corporation elections. MNS-Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) are fighting the elections in an alliance. While Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), BJP and RPI are contesting the elections as a coalition. Candidates from both parties filed nominations in Thane. However, during the scrutiny of applications, some applications of the alliance candidates were rejected. And some candidates suddenly withdrew. After that, six candidates of the Shinde group were elected because the independents also withdrew their applications from those seats or their applications were rejected.

MNS AND Shivsena UBT Demanded Justice From Election Commission

After this incident, MNS and Thackeray faction approached the Election Commission and the court. Also, it was alleged that a large amount of money was exchanged in this. After 67 candidates were elected unopposed in various municipal corporations across the state, the Election Commission had ordered that a detailed report should be sent to the State Election Commission after the election in a ward is completed unopposed and the results should be declared only after the approval of the commission. Therefore, the names of the candidates elected unopposed will now appear on the voting machine i.e. EVM machine until the instructions of the State Election Commission are received.

Election To Be Conducted In 33 Wards

The Thane Municipal Corporation area has been divided into a total of 33 wards, and elections are being held for 131 corporator seats. For each seat, the 'NOTA' (None of the Above) option will be available to voters along with the candidates.

