Ambernath Civic Power Shift As Shinde Sena Wins Deputy President Post With Rebel NCP Support

Ambernath: In a dramatic political upheaval ahead of crucial civic developments, the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) wrested control of the Deputy President (Upa-Nagaradhyaksha) post in the Ambernath Municipal Council with the decisive backing of four rebel councillors of the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction), triggering a major controversy and legal threats from the BJP.

Despite a strict party whip issued by NCP group leader Abhijit Karanjule, the four councillors crossed over and voted in favour of Shiv Sena’s nominee Sadashiv ‘Mama’ Patil, who was elected through an open show-of-hands voting inside the municipal house.

Whip Ignored, Disqualification Threatened

The NCP (Ajit Pawar group) had officially directed its four councillors to vote against the BJP-backed candidate and support the Ambarnath Vikas Aghadi (AVA). However, the councillors instead aligned with the Shiv Sena–led Mahayuti Vikas Aghadi, enabling Patil’s victory. Abhijit Karanjule warned that the four rebel councillors face possible disqualification under the anti-defection law for violating the party whip.These councillors were part of the officially registered Ambarnath Vikas Aghadi. Their sudden support to the Shinde Sena is illegal and amounts to defection,” Karanjule told media

BJP to Challenge Election in Court

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had objected to the voting process, announced it would move the court, questioning the legality of the election procedure and the sudden shift of alliance by the NCP councillors.

High Drama Inside Civic House

The election turned chaotic as rival party workers and councillors engaged in aggressive sloganeering, verbal abuse and heated confrontations. At one point a woman protester reportedly removed her footwear in protest, while chants of “Chor Mama, Gaddar Mama” echoed through the hall. Security had to be stepped up and police were forced to intervene to restore order.The situation became more tense after MP Dr Shrikant Shinde entered the premises, triggering another round of clashes between BJP and Shiv Sena workers.

Final Vote Tally

The voting, held by show of hands, delivered a clear majority:

Shiv Sena–Mahayuti Vikas Aghadi :32

Ambarnath Vikas Aghadi (BJP–Congress–NCP) : 28

With this Sadashiv ‘Mama’ Patil was declared the new Deputy President of Ambernath Municipal Council.

Why This Matters

Ironically, these same four NCP councillors had earlier joined hands with 14 BJP, 12 Congress, one Independent and the President to form the Ambarnath Vikas Aghadi, which was formally registered with the District Collector.

Their sudden switch to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena has not only altered the balance of power but also opened the door for legal and constitutional challenges.

What’s Next?

Disqualification threats from NCP,

Legal action announced by BJP, and

Shiv Sena claiming political legitimacy,

Ambernath’s civic power struggle is now headed for a courtroom battle, making it one of the most volatile municipal flashpoints in Maharashtra politics.

