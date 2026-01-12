Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Fishermen’s Body Urges Koli Community To Support Its Own Candidates

The Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kriti Samiti, representing the fishermen's community, has appealed to the Koli community in Mumbai to vote for Koli candidates contesting the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections | File Pic

Mumbai: The Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kriti Samiti, representing the fishermen's community, has appealed to the Koli community in Mumbai to vote for Koli candidates contesting the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, irrespective of political party affiliations.

Representation key to survival: Tandel

Devendra Damodar Tandel, president of the Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kriti Samiti, said that the election is not merely about political power; it is about the survival, dignity; and future of the Koli fishing community. "Our sea, our land, our livelihoods and our settlements are under constant pressure, and unless the community has its own representatives in decision-making bodies, these issues will continue to be ignored.”

Tandel pointed out that nearly one-third of Mumbai’s Marathi-speaking voters belong to the Koli community, and if this collective strength is exercised with unity, it can significantly improve the representation of fisherfolk in the municipal corporation.

Increase in candidates this year

“In the previous BMC elections, the Koli community had only three candidates. This year, twelve Koli candidates are contesting. This is a rare opportunity for the community to strengthen its voice in civic governance,” he said.

The Samiti highlighted long-standing concerns such as inadequate budgetary allocation for Koliwadas, deterioration of fish markets, forced relocation of traditional trading spaces, neglect of jetties, and the continued marginalisation of fishing settlements.

Livelihood issues, not politics

“These are not political issues;they are livelihood and survival issues. Representation is the only peaceful and democratic way to protect the rights of the community,” Tandel added.

The Samiti welcomed all political parties that have given space to Koli candidates, while clarifying that its appeal is not in favor of any political party, but solely in support of Koli candidates.

