Air Pollution Levels Along Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Route Exceed WHO Limits, Awaaz Foundation Warns

Tata Mumbai Marathon | X @TataMumMarathon

Mumbai: With the Tata Mumbai Marathon scheduled for January 18, anti-pollution campaigner Awaaz Foundation, which measured readings of Particulate Matter 2.5 (PM2.5) along the marathon route, stated that levels were higher than World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, posing serious threats to participants.

Organisers cite coastal route advantage

A spokesperson for the Tata Marathon said that the selection of a route along the coast—with early morning sea breezes aiding air movement during the race—will contribute to safer running conditions. The organisers added that targeted measures, including intensive road cleaning, dust suppression via mist blowers and water sprinkling, and real-time monitoring, will create "the safest possible race environment."

Awaaz Foundation measured PM2.5 levels along the route during early morning hours using a portable sensor-based monitor. PM2.5 are fine inhalable particles with diameters that are generally 2.5 micrometers or smaller, with the potential to enter the bloodstream. The study found PM2.5 concentrations ranging from approximately 95 µg/m³ to over 150 µg/m³ at several locations—well above the Central Pollution Control Board's 24-hour standard of 60 µg/m³, and many times higher than WHO guidelines.

Awaaz Foundation, which wrote to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) following the study, asked the agencies to take proactive steps to ensure that public health is not compromised.

Health impact highlighted

Sumaira Abdulali of Awaaz Foundation said that air pollution levels in the city have remained consistently high over the last few weeks. "For most Mumbaikars, this already poses daily health challenges. For marathon runners—who push their bodies through hours of intense physical exertion and breathe in significantly more air—the risks are far greater," said Abdulali.

Abdulali further noted that studies suggest running a marathon dramatically increases inhalation rates. "In polluted air, this can aggravate asthma, trigger respiratory distress, and place added strain on the heart—even in otherwise fit and healthy individuals. Without advance monitoring and timely advisories, runners are left unaware of the risks they may be taking," Abdulali added.

Organisers stress medical preparedness

Tata Marathon organisers said that while Mumbai, like many major cities, faces complex urban challenges, their focus remains on what is under their operational control. This includes exhaustive medical facilities across the route and at the finish area, in association with their medical partner, Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital.

The spokesperson added that the event is guided by a deep sense of responsibility to the city. Listing environmental sustainability as a core commitment, the organisers said they are planning responsible waste management, including "zero-to-landfill" initiatives and recycling, to restore the city’s streets by the same afternoon.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/