WATCH: Mukesh And Nita Ambani Join Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Grand Aarti; Offer Prayers To Mumbai's Popular Idol

Mukesh And Nita Ambani at Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 | Image Courtesy: Youtube | Lalbaugcha Raja |

Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in Mumbai witnessed a divine moment on Wednesday, September 3, when Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani paid a heartfelt visit to the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja.

Known as the city’s most revered Ganesh idol, the King of Lalbaug once again drew thousands of devotees, among them one of India’s most prominent families.

Watch the video below:

Mukesh & Nita Ambani join afternoon aarti

The couple visited the iconic pandal in the evening, bowing before Bappa and touching his feet in reverence. They were seen holding a section of a massive floral garland offered to the deity, after which Mukesh Ambani affectionately placed a tilak on Nita Ambani’s forehead, making for a heartwarming moment. They also joined devotees in the aarti, folding their hands and chanting “Ganpati Bappa Morya” along with the crowd.

Anant Ambani at Lalbaugcha Raja

Just a day earlier, their youngest son, Anant Ambani, had also sought blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja. He made a midnight visit on September 2, the seventh day of the festival, accompanied by close friend Shikhar Pahariya. Dressed in a navy-blue sherwani, Anant prayed before the idol, touching Bappa’s feet, while his security entourage ensured order amid the sea of devotees.

Darshan update for devotees

With visarjan scheduled for Anant Chaturdashi on September 6, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has issued a reminder on darshan timings:

Charan Sparsh Darshan queue will close on Thursday, September 4, at 12:00 pm.

Mukh Darshan queue will close on Friday, September 5, at 12:00 pm.

As crowds swell in Lalbaug’s narrow lanes, devotees are being urged to plan their visits in advance and avoid last-minute rushes.