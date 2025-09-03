Navi Mumbai News: Sajag Nagarik Manch Slams NMMC For Inaction On Illegal Flex Banners |

The Sajag Nagarik Manch has strongly alleged that the orders license department of Navi Mumbai municipal corporation against the growing menace of illegal flex banners and hoardings in Navi Mumbai have remained mere paperwork, with no concrete action taken on the ground.

Complaint Ignored

Following a complaint lodged by the Manch on July 22, the license department had directed all regional offices to take action. However, the Manch stated that these directions were nothing more than “a pretence of action,” while illegal flexes and banners continue to dominate every square and junction in the city.

Revenue and Aesthetic Loss

Consequences of the administration’s negligence as per the organisation includes Lakhs of rupees in municipal revenue are lost, the city’s beauty is distorted and open violation of rules and laws.

Even as senior officials visit immersion sites in the backdrop of Ganeshotsav, their failure to notice illegal flex banners reflects the height of hypocrisy, the Manch said. “Municipal officers are busy pledging loyalty to elected representatives, and as a result, they have lost the will to act,” it alleged.

Corruption Alleged

This deliberate neglect, the Manch claimed, gives citizens a direct glimpse of corruption. If urgent and strict measures are not taken against these illegal activities that mar the city’s image, serious questions may be raised about the efficiency of the civic body.

Predicted Mock Action

“Officials in the administration have become nothing more than puppets in the hands of elected representatives. On the second day of Anant Chaturdashi, the municipal administration will stage a show of action by taking down illegal flexes, banners, and hoardings. One does not need to be a fortune-teller to predict this. Citizens are no longer impressed by such hollow and dust-raising mock actions,” Adv. Dr. Vishal Mane, Administrative Advisor, Sajag Nagarik Manch, Navi Mumbai.