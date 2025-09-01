Navi Mumbai News: Illegal Quarry Dust Near Tata Cancer Hospital Puts Patients At Risk, Green Activists Alert PM Modi

Illegal Quarry Dust Near Tata Cancer Hospital Puts Patients At Risk, Green Activists Alert PM Modi | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Green activists have taken to social media to alert the Prime Minister about stone dust infiltrating Tata Cancer Hospital (ACTREC) at Kharghar, warning that the illegal quarrying activity next door is putting cancer patients at grave risk. Online petitions addressed to the PM demand an immediate halt to the mining operations.

Online Petitions Seek Urgent Action

The campaign, launched by NatConnect Foundation and Protect Navi Mumbai Environment, highlights that continuous exposure to quarry dust can worsen respiratory problems, complicate existing health conditions, and in extreme cases lead to severe lung disease.

“Cancer patients, already immunocompromised, are highly vulnerable, and this dust hazard could drastically affect their recovery,” said Surya Jayant Hudar of Protect Navi Mumbai Environment.

Raigad Administration Confirms Lack of Quarry Permissions

The Raigad district administration has admitted that the quarry does not have valid permissions, NatConnect foundation Director BN Kumar said. NatConnect Foundation has now sought clarification from the Collector on action taken against the operators.

“Even the sensitive medical equipment meant to function in contaminant-free environments is under constant threat due to particulate infiltration,” Kumar warned.

ACTREC Director Flags Multiple Health and Safety Risks

ACTREC director Dr. Pankaj Chaturvedi has also raised the matter with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, underlining that dust exposure raises the risk of lung infections among cancer patients. He further cautioned that hospital buildings, constructed nearly 25 years ago, are showing cracks and rainwater seepage, which has led to fungal growth in cleanroom facilities—adding yet another hazard.

Noise and Air Pollution Adding to Crisis

“The escalating noise and dust pollution from unregulated quarrying is not only endangering lives but also damaging critical infrastructure,” Dr. Chaturvedi said.

Activists Demand Protection of Eco-Sensitive Zone

“Protecting the health and lives of cancer patients, preserving biodiversity, and safeguarding eco-sensitive zones must be treated as a collective priority.”