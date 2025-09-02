Thane News: Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation Chief Anmol Sagar Transfers 74 Employees After Complaints Of Inefficiency

BNCMC Commissioner Anmol Sagar issues transfer orders for 74 employees after complaints of inefficiency | X - @bncmcbhiwandi

Thane: Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) chief Anmol Sagar has transferred 74 employees who had been working in the same department since 2017 to other departments. The transfer orders were issued by Commissioner Sagar.

Staff Asked to Join New Postings Without Delay

According to civic body officials, the commissioner directed all transferred employees to immediately join their new departments.

Complaints From Social Activists Triggered Transfers

Shrikant Pardeshi, PRO of BNCMC, said, “Several employees were working in the same department for years. We received numerous complaints from social activists regarding this.”

Clerical Staff’s Long Postings Caused Inefficiency

According to civic officials, several clerical staff members remained in the same department for years, causing delays, inefficiency, and a bureaucratic culture.

Commissioner Warns Against Political Pressure to Stall Orders

The commissioner also warned that disciplinary action would be taken against employees who refuse to report to their new postings or attempt to use political or non-political pressure to cancel or amend their transfers.