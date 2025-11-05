 Mumbai: Special SEBI Court Allows Stockbroker Ketan Parekh To Travel Abroad After ₹27-Crore Security Deposit
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Special SEBI Court Allows Stockbroker Ketan Parekh To Travel Abroad After ₹27-Crore Security Deposit

Mumbai: Special SEBI Court Allows Stockbroker Ketan Parekh To Travel Abroad After ₹27-Crore Security Deposit

A special SEBI court has allowed stockbroker Ketan Parekh to travel to Thailand (Nov 5–9) and the UAE (Nov 18–28) for a vacation and wedding after he deposits ₹27 crore or equivalent security with SEBI. The court had earlier rejected his plea citing rule violations. Parekh, who wrongfully gained ₹65.77 crore, has already repaid ₹38.70 crore.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 10:59 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Special SEBI Court Allows Stockbroker Ketan Parekh To Travel Abroad After ₹27-Crore Security Deposit | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The special SEBI court permitted stockbroker Ketan Parekh to travel to Thailand (November 5-9) and UAE (November 18-28) for a family vacation and wedding, respectively, after rejecting his earlier plea due to SEBI rule violations.

Parekh, previously allowed travel from December 2014 to March 2025 and January 2021 to June 2023, was found to have wrongfully gained Rs 65.77 crore. After depositing Rs 38.70 crore, Parekh’s defense argued for travel permission, citing joint liability and prior court approvals.

The court granted permission, contingent on Parekh depositing Rs 27 crore or equivalent security with SEBI, despite objections from SEBI counsel.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

FPJ Shorts
Bangladesh Interim Government Bars Indian-Origin Preacher Zakir Naik From Entering Country Amid Security And Law-And-Order Concerns
Bangladesh Interim Government Bars Indian-Origin Preacher Zakir Naik From Entering Country Amid Security And Law-And-Order Concerns
Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey Is The Sexiest Man Alive! Makes History By Becoming First Openly Gay Actor Holding The Title
Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey Is The Sexiest Man Alive! Makes History By Becoming First Openly Gay Actor Holding The Title
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's Victory Speech Ends With Beats Of 'Dhoom Machale' Song | WATCH
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's Victory Speech Ends With Beats Of 'Dhoom Machale' Song | WATCH
Electricity Bill Payments Of Farmers Affected By Floods, Haryana Government Steps In To Provide Relief With Special Scheme
Electricity Bill Payments Of Farmers Affected By Floods, Haryana Government Steps In To Provide Relief With Special Scheme

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Special SEBI Court Allows Stockbroker Ketan Parekh To Travel Abroad After ₹27-Crore...

Mumbai: Special SEBI Court Allows Stockbroker Ketan Parekh To Travel Abroad After ₹27-Crore...

Delhi Man Arrested For Helping Trio Illegally Enter Mumbai Police Commissioner's Janata Darbar

Delhi Man Arrested For Helping Trio Illegally Enter Mumbai Police Commissioner's Janata Darbar

Mumbai Cybercrime: 62-Year-Old Retired Govt Employee Duped Of ₹1.68 Crore In Online Share Trading...

Mumbai Cybercrime: 62-Year-Old Retired Govt Employee Duped Of ₹1.68 Crore In Online Share Trading...

Mumbai: Monorail Coach Derails During Testing Near Wadala, No Injuries Reported | Watch Video

Mumbai: Monorail Coach Derails During Testing Near Wadala, No Injuries Reported | Watch Video

Mumbai: Banganga Maha-Aarti To Illuminate Walkeshwar On Tripurari Purnima; Check Out Details

Mumbai: Banganga Maha-Aarti To Illuminate Walkeshwar On Tripurari Purnima; Check Out Details