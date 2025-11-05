Mumbai: Special SEBI Court Allows Stockbroker Ketan Parekh To Travel Abroad After ₹27-Crore Security Deposit | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The special SEBI court permitted stockbroker Ketan Parekh to travel to Thailand (November 5-9) and UAE (November 18-28) for a family vacation and wedding, respectively, after rejecting his earlier plea due to SEBI rule violations.

Parekh, previously allowed travel from December 2014 to March 2025 and January 2021 to June 2023, was found to have wrongfully gained Rs 65.77 crore. After depositing Rs 38.70 crore, Parekh’s defense argued for travel permission, citing joint liability and prior court approvals.

The court granted permission, contingent on Parekh depositing Rs 27 crore or equivalent security with SEBI, despite objections from SEBI counsel.

