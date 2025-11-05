 Delhi Man Arrested For Helping Trio Illegally Enter Mumbai Police Commissioner's Janata Darbar
Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 1 arrested Delhi resident Praveen Kumar Valmiki (48) for aiding three men—Ashok Shah, Jeetendra Vyas, and Dhirendra Kumar Vyas—in illegally entering the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s Janata Darbar using a fake Union Home Minister’s name. Valmiki, posing as “Bharat Man,” made calls to secure entry. His phone remains key evidence as the probe continues.

Poonam Apraj

Updated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 10:56 AM IST
Delhi Man Arrested For Helping Trio Illegally Enter Mumbai Police Commissioner's Janata Darbar | Representational Image

Mumbai: Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 1 arrested Praveen Kumar Valmiki, 48, a Delhi resident, for helping three men—Ashok Shah, Jeetendra Vyas, and Dhirendra Kumar Vyas— illegally enter the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s Janata Darbar using a fake Union Home Minister’s name.

Valmiki, posing as “Bharat Man,” made calls to secure entry. Investigation linked him to Pune’s Sachin Saraf and revealed Dhirendra’s prior criminal record. Valmiki’s phone, crucial evidence, is still at his residence as the probe continues.

