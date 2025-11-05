Delhi Man Arrested For Helping Trio Illegally Enter Mumbai Police Commissioner's Janata Darbar

Mumbai: Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 1 arrested Praveen Kumar Valmiki, 48, a Delhi resident, for helping three men—Ashok Shah, Jeetendra Vyas, and Dhirendra Kumar Vyas— illegally enter the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s Janata Darbar using a fake Union Home Minister’s name.
Valmiki, posing as “Bharat Man,” made calls to secure entry. Investigation linked him to Pune’s Sachin Saraf and revealed Dhirendra’s prior criminal record. Valmiki’s phone, crucial evidence, is still at his residence as the probe continues.
To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/
FPJ Shorts
Hero MotoCorp Unveils Micro Electric Four-Wheeler Under New 'Novus' Range From Emerging Mobility Business Unit VIDA
IND-A vs SA-A: Rishabh Pant-led Side Eye Fine Tuning As Rahul, Siraj & Kuldeep Feature Ahead Of India Vs South Africa Tests
Bangladesh Interim Government Bars Indian-Origin Preacher Zakir Naik From Entering Country Amid Security And Law-And-Order Concerns
Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey Is The Sexiest Man Alive! Makes History By Becoming First Openly Gay Actor Holding The Title