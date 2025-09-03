 Palghar Crime: 32-Year-Old Man Stabbed, Robbed Of Cash And Mobile By 3 Unidentified Men In Vasai East; Case Registered
A 32-year-old man was stabbed and robbed of his mobile phone and cash by three unidentified men in Vasai (East) during the early hours of Monday. Police said the victim, Dhananjay Kulekar Yadav, a resident of Nalasopara (East), was returning home from work around 2:30 a.m. when the attack occurred near Sai Krupa building in Achole.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 10:05 PM IST
article-image
Police probe underway after man stabbed and robbed by three unidentified assailants in Vasai East | Representative Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: A 32-year-old man was stabbed and robbed of his mobile phone and cash by three unidentified men in Vasai (East) during the early hours of Monday.

Incident Took Place While Returning from Work

Police said the victim, Dhananjay Kulekar Yadav, a resident of Nalasopara (East), was returning home from work around 2:30 a.m. when the attack occurred near Sai Krupa building in Achole.

Attackers Flee with Phone and Cash

According to the complaint, the assailants arrived on a blue scooter. They stopped the victim, hurled abuses, and forcibly snatched his Redmi mobile phone worth ₹5,000 along with an Airtel SIM card. They also took away ₹3,000 in cash from his pocket.

Victim Stabbed Multiple Times

When Yadav resisted, the gang allegedly assaulted him with kicks and punches. One of the attackers then pulled out a sharp knife and stabbed him near the abdomen, chest, and back, leaving him injured. The trio fled the spot with the stolen belongings.

Admitted to Hospital for Treatment

Yadav was later admitted to Alliance Hospital for treatment. Based on the hospital’s medico-legal case (MLC) report, the Achole police registered a case under Sections 309(6), 351(2)(3), 352, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Police Investigation Underway

Senior police officials, including Assistant Commissioner of Police (Tulij Division) and Naigaon’s Deputy Commissioner, visited the scene.

“We are scanning CCTV footage from the area and working on identifying the suspects. Further investigation is underway,” said Inspector Ravindra Parab of Achole Police Station. No arrests have been made so far.

