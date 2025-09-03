Palghar Crime: Burglary In Nalasopara East, Thieves Flee With ₹33 Lakh Gold And Cash, Grocery Shop Set On Fire

Police probe burglary and arson at Chandrapada residence in Nalasopara East | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: A major burglary took place in Nalasopara East while a family was away for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Unidentified thieves broke into a house and decamped with gold ornaments and cash worth ₹33.22 lakh, before allegedly setting fire to the family’s grocery shop located below the residence.

Burglars Break In Through Terrace Door

According to the Naigaon Police, complainant Harshad Kishor Mhatre (39), a grocery shop owner residing at Chandrapada, had locked his home and gone with his family to Virar for festive puja. Between 4:00 pm on September 1 and 4:50 am on September 2, burglars broke open the terrace door lock and gained entry into the house.

Gold Jewellery And Cash Stolen

The stolen valuables include gold jewellery belonging to Mhatre’s mother, wife, and sister-in-law, along with ₹50,000 in cash. In total, police estimate the loss at ₹33.22 lakh. The accused also attempted to destroy goods at Kamini Kirana Store—the complainant’s shop—by allegedly using some explosive substance to start a fire.

Police Register FIR, Probe Underway

Police have registered a case under Sections 305, 331, and 326 of the IPC against unknown persons. Authorities are examining CCTV footage from the vicinity and conducting a technical investigation to trace the culprits.