 Palghar Crime: Burglary In Nalasopara East, Thieves Flee With ₹33 Lakh Gold And Cash, Grocery Shop Set On Fire
Palghar Crime: Burglary In Nalasopara East, Thieves Flee With ₹33 Lakh Gold And Cash, Grocery Shop Set On Fire

Megha ParmarUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 05:21 AM IST

A major burglary took place in Nalasopara East while a family was away for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Unidentified thieves broke into a house and decamped with gold ornaments and cash worth ₹33.22 lakh, before allegedly setting fire to the family's grocery shop located below the residence.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 05:21 AM IST
article-image
Police probe burglary and arson at Chandrapada residence in Nalasopara East | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: A major burglary took place in Nalasopara East while a family was away for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Unidentified thieves broke into a house and decamped with gold ornaments and cash worth ₹33.22 lakh, before allegedly setting fire to the family’s grocery shop located below the residence.

Burglars Break In Through Terrace Door

According to the Naigaon Police, complainant Harshad Kishor Mhatre (39), a grocery shop owner residing at Chandrapada, had locked his home and gone with his family to Virar for festive puja. Between 4:00 pm on September 1 and 4:50 am on September 2, burglars broke open the terrace door lock and gained entry into the house.

Gold Jewellery And Cash Stolen

VIDEO: CM Devendra Fadnavis Welcomes End Of Manoj Jarange Patil’s Hunger Strike, Says Legal Solution Found For Maratha Quota
VIDEO: CM Devendra Fadnavis Welcomes End Of Manoj Jarange Patil’s Hunger Strike, Says Legal Solution Found For Maratha Quota
Thane Shocker: Husband Arrested For Beheading Wife After Domestic Dispute In Bhiwandi
Thane Shocker: Husband Arrested For Beheading Wife After Domestic Dispute In Bhiwandi
Manoj Jarange Patil: From Village Activist To Maharashtra’s New Political Force
Manoj Jarange Patil: From Village Activist To Maharashtra’s New Political Force
Bombay HC Swears In 14 New Additional Judges, Strength Rises To 82
Bombay HC Swears In 14 New Additional Judges, Strength Rises To 82

The stolen valuables include gold jewellery belonging to Mhatre’s mother, wife, and sister-in-law, along with ₹50,000 in cash. In total, police estimate the loss at ₹33.22 lakh. The accused also attempted to destroy goods at Kamini Kirana Store—the complainant’s shop—by allegedly using some explosive substance to start a fire.

Palghar Crime: 20-Year-Old Call Centre Employee Held With ₹12.55 Lakh Worth Mephedrone In...
article-image

Police Register FIR, Probe Underway

Police have registered a case under Sections 305, 331, and 326 of the IPC against unknown persons. Authorities are examining CCTV footage from the vicinity and conducting a technical investigation to trace the culprits.

