Palghar Crime: 20-Year-Old Call Centre Employee Held With ₹12.55 Lakh Worth Mephedrone In Bhayandar

Navghar Police seize mephedrone worth ₹12.55 lakh in Bhayandar; 20-year-old arrested | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Navghar Police Crime Detection Unit has seized 251 grams of mephedrone (MD) worth ₹12.55 lakh and arrested a 20-year-old man in Bhayandar.

Special Drive Against Drug Trafficking Launched

Acting on the directives of Police Commissioner Niketan Kaushik, the team launched a special drive against drug trafficking. During the operation on Tuesday afternoon, police spotted a man loitering suspiciously near the Navghar Phatak subway, opposite the municipal public toilet in Bhayandar East.

Accused Identified as Mira Road Resident

The suspect, identified as Sahil Vijay Singh (20), a call centre employee residing in Shantipark, Mira Road, was searched in the presence of five witnesses. Police recovered 251 grams of MD in his possession.

Case Registered Under NDPS Act

An offence has been registered at Navghar Police Station under Sections 8(c), 22(c), and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985. The case is under police investigation.