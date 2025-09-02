 Palghar Crime: 20-Year-Old Call Centre Employee Held With ₹12.55 Lakh Worth Mephedrone In Bhayandar
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar Crime: 20-Year-Old Call Centre Employee Held With ₹12.55 Lakh Worth Mephedrone In Bhayandar

Palghar Crime: 20-Year-Old Call Centre Employee Held With ₹12.55 Lakh Worth Mephedrone In Bhayandar

The Navghar Police Crime Detection Unit has seized 251 grams of mephedrone (MD) worth ₹12.55 lakh and arrested a 20-year-old man in Bhayandar. An offence has been registered at Navghar Police Station under Sections 8(c), 22(c), and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985. The case is under police investigation.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 10:45 PM IST
article-image
Navghar Police seize mephedrone worth ₹12.55 lakh in Bhayandar; 20-year-old arrested | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Navghar Police Crime Detection Unit has seized 251 grams of mephedrone (MD) worth ₹12.55 lakh and arrested a 20-year-old man in Bhayandar.

Special Drive Against Drug Trafficking Launched

Acting on the directives of Police Commissioner Niketan Kaushik, the team launched a special drive against drug trafficking. During the operation on Tuesday afternoon, police spotted a man loitering suspiciously near the Navghar Phatak subway, opposite the municipal public toilet in Bhayandar East.

Accused Identified as Mira Road Resident

FPJ Shorts
Maratha Quota Stir Ends Peacefully; Mumbai Breathes Easy After Days Of Chaos
Maratha Quota Stir Ends Peacefully; Mumbai Breathes Easy After Days Of Chaos
North Korea Leader Kim Jong Un Reaches Beijing To Join Xi Jinping & Russian President Vladimir Putin At Military Parade
North Korea Leader Kim Jong Un Reaches Beijing To Join Xi Jinping & Russian President Vladimir Putin At Military Parade
Mumbai News: Maratha Protesters Issued Train Travel Guidelines To Avoid Disruption
Mumbai News: Maratha Protesters Issued Train Travel Guidelines To Avoid Disruption
Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Arrives In India On 3-Day Visit - VIDEO
Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Arrives In India On 3-Day Visit - VIDEO

The suspect, identified as Sahil Vijay Singh (20), a call centre employee residing in Shantipark, Mira Road, was searched in the presence of five witnesses. Police recovered 251 grams of MD in his possession.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Palghar: Nigerian arrested for illegal possession of drugs from Nallasopara; 42 grams of MD worth Rs...
article-image

Case Registered Under NDPS Act

An offence has been registered at Navghar Police Station under Sections 8(c), 22(c), and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985. The case is under police investigation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maratha Quota Stir Ends Peacefully; Mumbai Breathes Easy After Days Of Chaos

Maratha Quota Stir Ends Peacefully; Mumbai Breathes Easy After Days Of Chaos

Mumbai News: Maratha Protesters Issued Train Travel Guidelines To Avoid Disruption

Mumbai News: Maratha Protesters Issued Train Travel Guidelines To Avoid Disruption

Mumbai Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Over 26,000 Ganpati And Gauri Idols Immersed On 7th Day; Supreme Court...

Mumbai Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Over 26,000 Ganpati And Gauri Idols Immersed On 7th Day; Supreme Court...

EC Issues Show-Cause Notices To Two Political Parties Over Non-Participation In Polls Since 2019

EC Issues Show-Cause Notices To Two Political Parties Over Non-Participation In Polls Since 2019

Mira-Bhayandar Ganapati Visarjan 2025: Ban On Photographing Partially Immersed Ganesh Idols In MBVV

Mira-Bhayandar Ganapati Visarjan 2025: Ban On Photographing Partially Immersed Ganesh Idols In MBVV