Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Hails While Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati Criticise Union Budget

Yogi Adityanath | Akhilesh Yadav | PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the Union Budget, describing it as progressive and beneficial for the state's development. In contrast, opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati, criticized the budget, labeling it as anti-Uttar Pradesh. Yadav argued that the budget fails to address key issues affecting the state, while Mayawati contended that it neglects the needs of the marginalized and underprivileged sections of society.

Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav has expressed his dissatisfaction with the Union Budget, claiming that it offers nothing substantial for Uttar Pradesh.

He questioned the provisions made for the farmers of the state, which has given the country its Prime Minister. Yadav pointed out that despite tall claims, the actual investment scenario in Uttar Pradesh is dismal. He criticized the government for not completing any projects on time.

Yadav acknowledged the special schemes for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh as positive steps but criticized the lack of significant decisions for Uttar Pradesh farmers.

He highlighted the unfulfilled promises regarding the strengthening of the mandi system, which was supposed to double farmers' incomes. He also raised concerns about the rising unemployment over the past decade and questioned the government's approach to job creation, including the issue of reservation in temporary jobs. According to Yadav, the youth of the country seeks stable employment.

Akhilesh Yadav stated, "Until there are provisions for stable jobs for farmers and youth, the public will not benefit significantly."

SP MP from Mainpuri, Dimple Yadav, also commented on the Union Budget 2024, expressing disappointment over the lack of measures for women's safety. She criticized the government for not addressing inflation, which directly impacts household expenses.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, however, termed it as a disappointment for the poor, unemployed, farmers, women, marginalised and neglected 'bahujans' (communities) of the country.

However, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday hailed the Union Budget 2024, saying it is a "public welfare budget" that will fulfil the hopes and aspirations of 140 crore Indians and all the resolutions of 'Amritkaal'

"Under the guidance of the respected prime minister, the 'sarvasparshi' (all-encompassing), 'sarvasamaveshi' (all-inclusive), 'vikaasonmukhi' (development-oriented) General Budget 2024-25 presented today by the Union finance minister is going to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of 140 crore Indians and all the resolutions of 'Amritkaal'," Adityanath said in a post in Hindi on X.