 On Camera: 58-Year-Old Man Brutally Attacked By Stray Bulls While Walking With Grandson In Lucknow
Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 01:55 PM IST
A horrific incident involving stray bulls has shaken the Khajuha locality of Lucknow, leaving a 58-year-old man critically injured in a vicious attack captured entirely on CCTV cameras.

Vijay Rastogi was taking an evening stroll with his 4-year-old grandson in the neighbourhood when two aggressive bulls launched a attack on the duo. According to eyewitness accounts, the incident unfolded with terrifying speed.

"One bull approached from the front and attacked both of them. As Rastogi tried to protect his grandson, another bull struck from behind," said a local resident who witnessed the attack.

The footage shows one of the bulls catching Rastogi in its horns, lifting him into the air before slamming him to the ground, causing severe injuries to the elderly man.

Quick-thinking residents rushed to the scene, using sticks and other objects to drive away the aggressive animals. The prompt action of neighbours likely prevented further casualties.

Acccording to reporte, the locals immediately transported seriously injured Rastogi to a nearby medical facility where he received initial treatment before being referred to the district hospital.

The brutal attack has left the Khajuha locality gripped by fear. Residents express frustration over the long-standing menace of stray bulls roaming freely through their streets.

Despite repeated complaints from residents about aggressive stray cattle, the municipal authorities have yet to implement effective measures to tackle the growing menace.

