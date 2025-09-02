Caught On CCTV: Stray Bull Tosses Young Man In UP’s Amroha

CCTV screengrab | X/@bstvlive

Amroha: Incidents of bull attacks are increasing by the day in Uttar Pradesh. In yet another case, a stray bull attacked a young man in Amroha's Hasanpur, according to Danik Bhaskar. The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera and is now going viral on social media.

The footage shows the man walking on the road when suddenly the bull can be seen lifting the man with its horns and slamming him to the ground. The man is seen sitting on the ground in shock for a few moments before a bystander steps in to help him up. Meanwhile, the bull continues to stand nearby.

The victim has been identified as Nadeem, a resident of Mohalla Mansoorpur. Nadeem was rushed to a private hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.