'Don’t Test Nishad’s Strength': Nishad Party Hoarding Sparks Buzz Over Strained Ties With BJP

Lucknow: A new political hoarding at the Nishad Party office in Lucknow has intensified debates over the equation between the party and its ally BJP. The hoarding, with the slogan “Don’t test Nishad’s strength, don’t lose trust,” is being interpreted as a public display of discontent.

The Nishad Party, which holds a ministerial position in the government, has often expressed dissatisfaction over its perceived lack of recognition. Party leader Brijendra Tripathi, who sponsored the hoarding, stated that the Nishad community played a crucial role in bringing BJP to power, yet its strength and trust are being overlooked. He described the hoarding as a “voice of society” rather than a protest.

Just days earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad, sparking expectations of improved ties. However, the appearance of the slogan suggests that tensions remain. Political observers believe this move may not only reflect anger but also indicate an early strategy for the 2027 assembly elections. The development has stirred discussions across the state’s political circles, with opposition parties calling it a sign of strain in BJP’s alliance politics.