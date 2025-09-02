West Bengal News: Kolkata Police Stop Army Truck Near Writers’ Building For Traffic Violation

Kolkata Police stop army van |

Kolkata: A day after the Indian army had dismantled Trinamool Congress (TMC) protest stage, Kolkata police on Tuesday morning had stopped an army truck near Writers’ Building while Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma was on his way to Kolkata police headquarters Lalbazar.

In the CCTV footage shown by the Kolkata police, the army truck suddenly took a right turn from the left lane, which is not allowed at that crossing.

Taking to X, posting the video, Kolkata police mentioned, “A lot of misinformation is being circulated from certain quarters regarding action taken by police over an incident of violation of traffic rules. It’s apparently clear from the CCTV footage that the truck in question was being driven in a dangerous manner violating the traffic lane.”

Notably, when the Police Commissioner’s car attempted to overtake the army truck from the right, the truck took a sudden right turn. The Commissioner’s car immediately slowed down to avoid collision and then moved forward slowly.

While police tried to take the vehicle to the nearest police station, the person inside the army truck said that their senior officer was on the way.

A colonel from the Eastern Command reached the spot and after a discussion with police the truck was allowed to return to Fort William.

Kolkata police sources, however, confirmed that a case has been registered under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act for dangerous driving.

DC police Y Shrikant said that the driver was driving ‘dangerously’ that would have led to an ‘accident’.

Incidentally, on Monday the Indian army had removed a protest stage of TMC in Mayo road near Mahatma Gandhi’s statue.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee quickly arrived at the spot and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly playing ‘vendetta politics’ against TMC and also for allegedly using the Indian army as ‘political tool’.