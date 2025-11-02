Celebration of Igas Festival At Chief Minister Dhami's Residence With Joy, Devotion, And Cultural Pride

The festival of Igas was celebrated with great enthusiasm, traditional devotion, and cultural pride at the Chief Minister’s residence today. On this special occasion dedicated to the folk traditions of Devbhoomi, Governor Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh (Retd.) graced the grand celebration as the chief guest. Extending his greetings to the people of Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that “Igas is a symbol of our cultural identity, folk faith, and collective spirit.”

During the event, renowned folk artists, singers, and cultural troupes from various regions of Uttarakhand presented mesmerizing performances of traditional songs and dances. The rhythmic beats of Harul, Jhumelo, Chanchari, Thadiya, and Jagar filled the atmosphere with the vibrant essence of the hills.

Chief Minister Dhami personally joined the performers, enjoyed their presentations, and encouraged them. He said, “Our folk culture and traditions are our greatest heritage. It is our collective responsibility to preserve them and pass them on to future generations.”

The Chief Minister extended greetings and interacted personally with all invited guests, including senior officials, public representatives, members of the Uttarakhand diaspora, representatives of social organizations, and other dignitaries.

As part of the traditional festivities, the Chief Minister also participated in the customary “Bhelu” ritual, which brought special excitement among the elderly, youth, and children present at the venue. The entire atmosphere resonated with folk songs, dances, and the joy of hill culture.

The Chief Minister honoured all artists and participants, stating that the Government of Uttarakhand is continuously working to uplift folk artists, promote traditional practices, and encourage culture-based employment.

Extending his warm wishes on Igas, Budhi Diwali, and Dev Deepawali, the Chief Minister said that “Uttarakhand’s folk culture, traditions, attire, and cuisine are our invaluable heritage, and it is our duty to preserve them.”

He added that Igas is not just a festival, but also a symbol of collective unity, gratitude towards nature, and cultural pride. Referring to the beats of the Dhol-Damau, traditional Mandane art, and folk songs, he said that when folk culture blossoms in our homes and courtyards, “it feels as if Devbhoomi itself is smiling.”

Chief Minister Dhami highlighted the significant contribution of the Uttarakhand diaspora, expressing happiness that more and more non-resident Uttarakhandis are returning to their ancestral villages during Igas. He appealed to all Uttarakhandis living across the world to celebrate folk festivals with their families and stay connected to their roots.

He urged everyone to work collectively to enrich the state’s cultural legacy and contribute to making Uttarakhand the best state in the country with the spirit of “Vikalp Rahit Sankalp” (Resolution without Alternative).

Recalling the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said, “The third decade will belong to Uttarakhand.” He emphasized that this is not merely a statement, but a pledge for the bright future of this sacred land. The trust reposed by the Prime Minister must be realized through dedicated efforts.

He further added that this decade will be dedicated to holistic development, employment generation, expansion of tourism and spiritual tourism, conservation of natural resources, and empowerment of youth. With a spirit of determination, Uttarakhand must translate this vision into reality and achieve new milestones of growth and recognition at the national and global level.

In conclusion, Chief Minister Dhami said:

“Let us take a pledge this Igas—not only to light lamps in our homes but also to keep the flame of pride for our culture glowing in our hearts.”

The event was attended by Cabinet Ministers Satpal Maharaj and Ganesh Joshi, former Chief Ministers Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal, the Chief Secretary, and several other officials, public representatives, and eminent personalities from various fields.