UP CM Yogi Adityanath Takes Stock of Shravasti Flood Situation, Distributes Relief Materials; Video

Shravasti (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Shravasti on Thursday.

CM Yogi also distributed relief material to the people in flood-affected areas of Shravasti. He will also inspect the flood relief camp and leave for Balrampur at 1.40 pm.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath conducts aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Shravasti. pic.twitter.com/HcNiHVPBEt — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2024

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath distributes relief material to the people in flood-affected areas of Shravasti. pic.twitter.com/q0iBZa9axB — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2024

UP Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh On The Flood Situation In The State

Uttar Pradesh's Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh on Thursday said that the administration and government are monitoring the flood situation in the state.

"CM Yogi has held many meetings virtually with the officials of the flood-affected areas. Due to the heavy rainfall in Nepal, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh over the past 4-5 days a flood-like situation has occurred in the area. The government and administration are on alert. The officials (SP, DM) are on alert and working day and night. Few people were affected because of the floods and two drowned in the water and later their bodies were found. The government is providing relief materials to the people," Singh told reporters.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Inspects Flood-Affected Areas In Lakhimpur Kheri

Earlier on Wednesday, Yogi Adityanath inspected the flood-affected areas in Lakhimpur Kheri. He also conducted an aerial survey, met the flood-affected people in Pilibhit, and distributed relief materials.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inspects the flood-affected areas in Lakhimpur Kheri. pic.twitter.com/jEql0jA97J — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2024

After conducting the aerial survey, the Uttar Pradesh CM said, "133 villages are flood-affected due to heavy rainfall in the first week itself of July. Thousands of hectares of cropland and crops have been affected. Public representatives and local administration are working. Near Sharada Barrage and other areas, due to timely precautions against flood, a large loss of life and property could be averted."

The Chief Minister said that as of now 12 districts of the state are flood-affected. The rescue and relief operations are ongoing at war footing in all of these districts.

Notably, many villages in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri have been affected by the overflow of water from the Sharda River due to heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand. Houses have been damaged in affected villages and people have been forced to shift in makeshift houses.