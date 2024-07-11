 UP CM Yogi Adityanath Takes Stock of Shravasti Flood Situation, Distributes Relief Materials; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP CM Yogi Adityanath Takes Stock of Shravasti Flood Situation, Distributes Relief Materials; Video

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Takes Stock of Shravasti Flood Situation, Distributes Relief Materials; Video

The Chief Minister said that as of now 12 districts of the state are flood-affected. The rescue and relief operations are ongoing at war footing in all of these districts.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, July 11, 2024, 01:11 PM IST
article-image

Shravasti (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Shravasti on Thursday.

CM Yogi also distributed relief material to the people in flood-affected areas of Shravasti. He will also inspect the flood relief camp and leave for Balrampur at 1.40 pm.

Read Also
Hathras Road Accident: CM Yogi Adityanath Takes Cognizance, Directs Officials To Ensure Proper...
article-image

UP Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh On The Flood Situation In The State

Uttar Pradesh's Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh on Thursday said that the administration and government are monitoring the flood situation in the state.

"CM Yogi has held many meetings virtually with the officials of the flood-affected areas. Due to the heavy rainfall in Nepal, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh over the past 4-5 days a flood-like situation has occurred in the area. The government and administration are on alert. The officials (SP, DM) are on alert and working day and night. Few people were affected because of the floods and two drowned in the water and later their bodies were found. The government is providing relief materials to the people," Singh told reporters.

Read Also
'I Urged CM Yogi Adityanath To Increase Compensation Amount,' Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi On...
article-image

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Inspects Flood-Affected Areas In Lakhimpur Kheri

Earlier on Wednesday, Yogi Adityanath inspected the flood-affected areas in Lakhimpur Kheri. He also conducted an aerial survey, met the flood-affected people in Pilibhit, and distributed relief materials.

Read Also
'I Urged CM Yogi Adityanath To Increase Compensation Amount,' Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi On...
article-image

After conducting the aerial survey, the Uttar Pradesh CM said, "133 villages are flood-affected due to heavy rainfall in the first week itself of July. Thousands of hectares of cropland and crops have been affected. Public representatives and local administration are working. Near Sharada Barrage and other areas, due to timely precautions against flood, a large loss of life and property could be averted."

The Chief Minister said that as of now 12 districts of the state are flood-affected. The rescue and relief operations are ongoing at war footing in all of these districts.

Notably, many villages in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri have been affected by the overflow of water from the Sharda River due to heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand. Houses have been damaged in affected villages and people have been forced to shift in makeshift houses.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Viral Video: Cobra Snake Found In Police Station Lock-Up In Ghaziabad

UP Viral Video: Cobra Snake Found In Police Station Lock-Up In Ghaziabad

Video: Gajapati ADM Collapses & Dies While Singing On Stage During Dinner Party At Odisha’s...

Video: Gajapati ADM Collapses & Dies While Singing On Stage During Dinner Party At Odisha’s...

J&K: Blast Across LoC In Rajouri Sparks Suspicion; Search Operations Launched

J&K: Blast Across LoC In Rajouri Sparks Suspicion; Search Operations Launched

We Are On Mission To Rebuild Andhra Pradesh: CM Chandrababu Naidu

We Are On Mission To Rebuild Andhra Pradesh: CM Chandrababu Naidu

On Camera: Truck Drive Tries To Mow Down Cop As He Attempts To Stop Overloaded Vehicle In Haryana's...

On Camera: Truck Drive Tries To Mow Down Cop As He Attempts To Stop Overloaded Vehicle In Haryana's...