 Hathras Road Accident: CM Yogi Adityanath Takes Cognizance, Directs Officials To Ensure Proper Treatment For Injured
ANIUpdated: Thursday, July 11, 2024, 11:29 AM IST
article-image

Hathras: Following a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district which claimed two lives and left around 16 injured, state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday took cognizance of the incident and directed the officials to ensure proper treatment for injured, an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

About The Accident

In the Toli village under the Sikandara Rao police station limits in Hathras, a double-decker bus rammed into a truck parked on the roadside due to the negligence of the bus driver which claimed two lives, leaving around 16 injured, said Ashish Kumar, District Magistrate (DM), Hathras.

Upon receiving the information, Hathras Superintendent of Police (SP) Nipun Aggarwal along with the police officials rushed to the spot and carried out a rescue operation. The injured were admitted to a hospital.

Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives. He has directed the officials to accelerate the rescue task of the injured, the statement from the CMO mentioned.

article-image

About A Similar Case

Earlier on Wednesday, a double-decker bus collided with a milk van, claiming 18 lives and leaving 19 injured in the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh.

The tragic incident occurred at 5:15 a.m. on Thursday when a double-decker sleeper bus travelling from Motihari, Bihar to Delhi hit a milk tanker from behind on the Agra-Lucknow expressway near Gadha village in the Behta Munjawar Police Station area.

18 people were killed in the accident, 19 were injured. Six of the injured were referred to Lucknow, while the rest were taken to the District Hospital in Unnao for better treatment, according to the officials.

Twenty people managed to escape unhurt in the incident. Several leaders across party lines condoled the deaths and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakhs for the kin of each deceased and a total of Rs 50,000 for the injured.

