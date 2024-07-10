Unnao Tragedy: 18 Killed, Over 20 Injured A Bus Collides With Milk Tanker On Lucknow-Agra Expressway; Visuals Surface | X

Lucknow: Eighteen people lost their lives, and 19 others were injured in a devastating collision between a double-decker sleeper bus and a milk tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway early Wednesday morning, officials reported.

The tragic incident occurred around 5 a.m. near Jojikot village in the Behta Mujhawar police station area. District Magistrate Gaurang Rathi indicated that initial investigations suggest the bus, traveling from Motihari in Bihar to Delhi, was speeding and collided with the milk tanker from behind.

Among the deceased are 14 men, three women, and a child, according to Additional Director General of Police, Lucknow, S. B. Shiradkar. The impact of the collision caused both the bus and the milk tanker to overturn, with the drivers of both vehicles among the fatalities.

18 were killed after a double decker bus heading Siwan rammed into rear ofa milk tanker on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Unnao district. #UttarPradesh #RoadAccident pic.twitter.com/P2e1H0LBqV — Arvind Chauhan 💮🛡️ (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) July 10, 2024

Bangarmau Circle Officer Arvind Kumar confirmed that the injured were promptly taken to a hospital, where their conditions are reported to be stable. Many of the bus passengers were asleep at the time of the accident.

The district administration has set up helpline numbers for assistance: 0515-29707662, 0515-2970767, 10774 (toll-free), 96514327035, 94544174476, and 8081211297.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his sorrow over the incident and assured that the best medical treatment would be provided to the injured. "The loss of lives in a road accident in Unnao district is extremely sad and heartbreaking. My condolences are with the bereaved families," he posted on X. He further instructed district officials to expedite relief efforts and prayed for the recovery of the injured.

जनपद उन्नाव में सड़क दुर्घटना में हुई जनहानि अत्यंत दुःखद एवं हृदय विदारक है।



मेरी संवेदनाएं शोकाकुल परिजनों के साथ हैं।



जिला प्रशासन के अधिकारियों को मौके पर पहुंचकर राहत कार्य में तेजी लाने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं।



प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्माओं को अपने श्री… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 10, 2024

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended their condolences. President Murmu said, "The news of the death of many people in a road accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to the family members of those who have become victims of such sudden death and wish for the speedy recovery of those injured."

The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Unnao. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000. https://t.co/rZDoM9sqeY — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 10, 2024

Prime Minister Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. "The road accident in Unnao is extremely painful. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. May God give them strength in this difficult time. Along with this, I wish the injured a speedy recovery," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) quoted Modi in a post on X. The PMO also confirmed that the local administration, under the supervision of the state government, is providing all possible assistance to the victims.