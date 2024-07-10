 Unnao Accident: At Least 18 Killed, Over 20 Injured After Bus Rams Into Milk Tanker On Lucknow-Agra Expressway; Chilling Visuals Surface
Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 08:26 AM IST
article-image

UP: A tragic road accident took place in the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning when a passenger bus rammed into a milk tanker. The incident reportedly took place on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in the Behta Mujawar police station area. The double-decker sleeper bus, travelling from Shivgarh in Bihar to Delhi, collided with the tanker on the expressway.

A video of the accident site has surfaced on the internet showing chilling visuals of the crash location. Both the vehicles involved in the tragedy can be seen crushed to pieces while dead bodies of the bus passengers can be seen spread all over the expressway.

(Graphic content. Viewer's discretion advised.)

18 Dead, Over 20 Injured

The collision was so severe that both vehicles were shattered into pieces. According to a DNA report, eighteen people lost their lives in the accident, including two women and a child. Additionally, around 20 people sustained serious injuries. The local police immediately arrived at the scene and are currently engaged in relief efforts. The injured are being transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

Unnao DM Shares Update

Unnano DM Gaurang Rathi spoke to mediapersons and shared information of the tragic incident. While informing about the deceased ones and the injured, Rathi said "Today at around 05.15 AM, a private bus coming from Motihari, Bihar collided with a milk tanker. 18 people have lost their lives and 19 others are injured in the accident. After the initial investigation, it looks like the bus was overspeeding. The injured are getting treatment..."

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.

