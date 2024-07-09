Maharashtra Accident Video: Speeding School Bus Crushes Elderly Man Riding Bicycle To Death In Nagpur | @vani_mehrotra

Nagpur: In a shocking incident that has come to light from Nagpur city of Maharashtra, a 60-year-old man riding a bicycle died after being crushed by the a speeding school bus in Raje Raghuji Nagar on Monday, July 8. The accident was reported in Hudkeshwar area. The deceased has been identified as Ratnakar Dixit who was 60 years old. The accident was captured on the CCTV camera installed in the area, the video of which has surfaced social media.

63-year-old Ratnakar Dikshit died after he was hit by a school bus in Maharashtra's Nagpur. The driver of the bus was arrested. pic.twitter.com/kGEx5HH66k — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) July 9, 2024

Reports said that Ratnakar was cycling in the morning and was on his way to a medical shop to buy medicine. Suddenly a speeding school bus hit him from behind and he lost control over his cycle. He was unfortunately run over by rear wheels of the school bus that was associated with Mountfort School. He was immediately rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) but he succumbed to his severe injuries.

As per media reports, an offence under relevant sections of BNS was registered. Further investigation in underway.

Recent accidents in Maharashtra

This comes two days after two motorcyclists had died and a young man was injured in two separate accidents reported in Navi Mumbai on July 7. The first accident was reported on the old Mumbai-Pune route while the accident was reported on Uran Phata to Ulwe route. The police had detained the drivers responsible for both the accidents.

On July 3, two people were killed when their motorcycle bumped into barricades on Goregaon bridge. Vaibhav Gamre, 28, and Anand Ingale, 21, were thrown off the bridge by the force of the impact. The police had transported the victims to the HBT Trauma Care Centre in Jogeshwari (East), where doctors had pronounced them dead upon arrival. The Goregaon police have registered an accidental death report (ADR).