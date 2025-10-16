Panvel Municipal Corporation Elections: SEC Approves Ward Structure Amid Political Objections

Panvel municipal corporation | Amit Srivastava

Panvel: The State Election Commission (SEC) has reportedly given its final approval to the ward structure for the upcoming Panvel Municipal Corporation elections. The decision comes amid growing discontent among political parties, who claim that their objections and suggestions were ignored.

"we had objected to the changes made to my ward wherein some parts were now included into other. We had asked to restore the ward structure but this was not considered," said former corporator, Kharghar, Leena Garad.

Public Feedback and Hearings

The draft ward structure had been open for public feedback from September 3 to 15, during which 282 objections were submitted. Public hearings, held from September 16 to 22 with the District Collector in attendance, saw participation from only 101 citizens.

Following these hearings, the final draft was forwarded to the Urban Development Department for approval, after which the SEC confirmed a total of 20 wards represented by 78 corporators, based on the 2011 Census. Official notifications are available at the Panvel Municipal Corporation headquarters and ward offices.

Political Reactions and Concerns

However, political reactions have been strongly critical. Parties including the Peasants and Workers Party and the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction have voiced dissatisfaction over the SEC’s decision to reject all objections.

Party representatives allege that the representation of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, as mandated by law, has not been accurately reflected in the new ward structure.

Efforts to contact the Deputy Commissioner of the Election Department, were unsuccessful. Meanwhile, affected parties have indicated that they may pursue legal action to challenge the ward demarcation.

