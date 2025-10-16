Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Deep Cleaning Drive Ahead Of Diwali 2025 Under 'Clean Diwali, Happy Diwali' Campaign

Sanitation teams in Panvel conduct deep cleaning across cremation grounds and neglected areas as part of the “Clean Diwali, Happy Diwali” campaign | File Photo

Panvel: In preparation for the Diwali festival, the Panvel Municipal Corporation conducted an extensive deep cleaning drive across the city, focusing on cremation grounds, garbage-prone sites, and neglected areas. The initiative was, part of the “Clean Diwali, Happy Diwali” campaign under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Sanitation Teams in Action

On October 15, sanitation teams undertook thorough cleaning operations in all 24 cremation grounds across the municipal area. In addition, 38 neglected sites with accumulated garbage were also cleaned, covering a total of 33,700 running meters of city roads.

The drive saw the active participation of 536 sanitation workers, who worked from early morning using specialized equipment, including JCBs, tractors, and dumpers, ensuring the campaign’s success.

Officials Emphasize Public Awareness

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Vidhate emphasized the significance of the initiative, stating, “Just as we clean our homes before Diwali, the city is our home. This deep cleaning drive not only keeps the surroundings clean but also promotes awareness among citizens about hygiene and sanitation.”

Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale lauded the efforts of all officials and sanitation workers, adding, “A clean Panvel is a collective responsibility. Together, we must set an example of cleanliness for the city.”

Commitment to a Progressive Panvel

Through this initiative, the Panvel Municipal Corporation reinforced its commitment to a “Clean Panvel – Progressive Panvel,” with plans to continue similar deep cleaning drives regularly in the future.

