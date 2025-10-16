Bombay HC Grants Pre-Arrest Bail To Former IAS Probationer’s Father In Navi Mumbai Abduction Case

Bombay High Court grants pre-arrest bail to former IAS probationer’s father in Navi Mumbai abduction case | File Photo

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted pre-arrest bail to Dilip Khedekar, father of former IAS probationer Puja Khedekar, accused of abducting a truck cleaner after a road rage incident in Navi Mumbai last month.

Court Imposes Monetary Conditions

Justice N R Borkar granted Khedekar pre-arrest bail on the condition that he pay Rs4 lakh to the victim, Prahlad Kumar, within six weeks and deposit Rs 1 lakh with the police welfare fund.

Sessions Court Had Earlier Rejected Plea

Khedekar had approached the HC after a sessions court rejected his plea. He had been absconding since the September 13 incident on the Mulund-Airoli Road, where a cement mixer truck allegedly grazed his SUV, leading to an altercation between Khedekar, his driver-bodyguard Praful Salunkhe, and the truck’s occupants.

Victim Was Confined At Pune Bungalow

According to the FIR, Khedekar and Salunkhe allegedly forced Kumar into their vehicle under the pretext of taking him to a police station. Police later found that Kumar was confined at Khedekar’s Pune bungalow and rescued him the next day.

Co-Accused In Custody, Wife Granted Bail

Salunkhe is currently in judicial custody, while Khedekar’s wife Manorama, accused of obstructing police during the rescue, has already been granted anticipatory bail. The Rabale Police have booked the accused under Section 137(2) (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

