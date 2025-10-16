Mumbai Metro Lines 2A And 7 Record Highest-Ever Single-Day Ridership With Over 3.44 Lakh Passengers On October 15

Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7 hit record ridership with over 3.44 lakh passengers in a single day | File Photo

Mumbai: Mumbai’s Metro Lines 2 A and 7 recorded their highest-ever single-day ridership on 15th October 2025. On Wednesday, a staggering 3,44,311 commuters travelled on these two lines, marking a new record in the Maha Mumbai Metro history.

MMRDA Celebrates Milestone

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) announced the achievement on social media ( X), celebrating what it called a “success story of your love, faith and blessings.”

The agency thanked Mumbaikars for embracing the metro system and contributing to its growing popularity as a cleaner, faster, and more efficient mode of transport.

Metro Expansion Driving Commuter Shift

"This spike in metro usage is a clear reflection of Mumbai’s evolving public transport landscape. As the city expands its metro network, more residents are choosing rail over road to avoid long commutes and traffic congestion. The recent opening of key corridors, including the Aqua Line (Metro Line 3) and the Yellow Line (Metro 2A), has further encouraged this shift" said an official.

Aqua Line Sees Steady Growth

Metro Line 3 is also witnessing steady growth in ridership. On Wednesday alone, the Aqua Line saw a record 1,82,197 passengers, following the commencement of its final phase.

Commuters Prefer Metro For Comfort And Speed

"Air-conditioned coaches, timely service, and significantly reduced travel time have made the metro system a preferred option for daily commuters. The continued rise in ridership not only highlights the metro's convenience but also signals a positive impact on reducing the city's infamous traffic jams" further added official.

MMRDA Credits Public Support

In a social media post, MMRDA credited the public for the success, saying: “Due to your strong support, Maha Mumbai Metro is reaching new heights every day.” The agency reaffirmed its commitment to expanding and improving urban mobility for the city’s ever-growing population.

