Mumbai Metro Launches Dedicated Feeder Bus Services For Line 3 Commuters |

In a major push to enhance last-mile connectivity for Mumbai Metro commuters, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), in partnership with mobility startup Cityflo, has launched dedicated feeder bus services for Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line). The service is designed to ensure seamless travel between metro stations and key business and residential hubs across the city.

Currently, the feeder buses are operational at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Worli, with services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) set to begin by the end of this month. During peak hours, buses will run at 10-minute intervals to maintain efficient commuter movement.

Connecting Key Commercial and Residential Hubs

At BKC, the feeder buses connect major locations including NSE, Jio Garden, One BKC, and the Family Court. In Worli, key commercial hubs such as Century Mills, One Indiabulls Centre, Kamala Mills, and Peninsula Corporate Park are served. Once operational at CSMT, the route will link Old Custom House, Lions Gate, S.P. Mukherjee Chowk, K.C. College, and Churchgate Metro Station.

“These feeder routes are designed to extend the convenience and efficiency of Metro Line 3 right to people’s doorsteps,” said an MMRC official. “Reliable first- and last-mile options are critical to the success of any metro system.”

Affordable Fares and Digital Ticketing

To encourage early adoption, fares have been kept affordable, with single rides priced at Rs 29 and a monthly pass available for Rs 499. Ticketing is fully digital, integrated through both the Cityflo app and the MetroConnect3 app, allowing commuters to seamlessly plan and pay for their journeys.

Promoting Sustainable Urban Mobility

The initiative is a significant step toward unifying Mumbai’s public transportation systems and promoting greener, shared mobility. With Metro Line 3 expected to reduce traffic congestion, the feeder services will amplify its impact by making metro stations more accessible and commuter-friendly.

Jerin Venad, CEO of Cityflo, highlighted the broader goal: “We’re proud to collaborate with MMRC to build an integrated, tech-enabled mobility ecosystem for Mumbai. These feeder services encourage citizens to shift away from private vehicles toward sustainable, shared transit options.”