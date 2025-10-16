IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Mumbai Sees Rain, Thunder & Gusty Winds

Mumbai Receives 112% Of Annual Rainfall; Red Alert For City, Thane, Palghar & Raigad Till September 28 | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Parts of Mumbai, especially the eastern suburbs and the parts Mumbai Metropolitan Regions of Thane and Navi Mumbai witnessed rainfall with thunderstorms on Thursday evening. The weather department issued 'Nowcast Yellow Warning' for Mumbai district around 6 pm alerting the citizens for 'light to moderate spells of rain and thunderstorm accompanied with lightning with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph.

Some of the areas in Mumbai which recieved comparatively more rainfall on Thursday evening included Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Colaba, Nariman Point, Powai, Goregaon and others. As per the BMC, the road and rail traffic remained unaffected.

The rainfall is expected that being relief from the rising heat and detiorating air quality. On Thursday, Mumbai's Santacruz observatory recorded maximum temperature of 35.9°C, which is 2.2°C above normal. While the Colaba observatory recorded the maximum temperature of 35.8°C which is 2.6°C above normal. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was 130, which falls under Moderate category.

The IMD attributed the rainfall to the upper air cyclonic circulation over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area. This is the first spell of rainfall since the IMD declared withdrawal of monsoon from Mumbai and Maharashtra. The monsoon withdrew on October 10 this year, marking the earliest withdrawal in last seven years.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued Yellow Alert for the districts of Thane and Raigad for Thursday, which is valid till Friday, 8.30 am. Later of Friday, the weather in Mumbai is forecasted to be dry, and Thane, Palghar and Raigad are very likely to receive rainfall with thunderstorms.

