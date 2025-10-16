Navi Mumbai Shocker: Wife, Lover And Friend Arrested For Murder Of 23-Year-Old Man In Nagothane

Nagothane Police arrest wife, lover and friend for murder of 23-year-old Krishna Khandvi in Raigad district | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Nagothane Police have arrested three persons, including the wife of a 23-year-old man who was reported missing earlier this month, for allegedly murdering him.

The accused have been identified as Dipali Ashok Nirgude (19), her lover Umesh Sadu Mahakal (21), and their friend Supriya Prakash Chaudhary (19) — all of whom have been charged with murder and criminal conspiracy in connection with the killing of Krishna Namdev Khandvi, a resident of Gaulwadi, Post Pabal, Taluka Pen.

Investigation Based On CCTV And Call Records

Police said that a missing person’s complaint had been registered after Khandvi disappeared earlier this month. Police officers meticulously analyzed CCTV footage and mobile call data records (CDR), which led them to suspicious contacts linked to Nashik and Raigad districts.

Wife’s Affair And Murder Conspiracy Uncovered

The probe revealed that Dipali, Khandvi’s wife, was in a two-year-long romantic relationship with Umesh. The two, with the help of their friend Supriya, allegedly conspired to eliminate Khandvi so they could continue their relationship and get married.

Fake Instagram Trap And Murder Execution

As part of the plan, Supriya created a fake Instagram profile under the name “Payal Wargude” and pretended to be romantically interested in Khandvi. The unsuspecting victim frequently chatted with her and even made small online payments of Rs 2,000, Rs 80, and Rs 60.

On October 10, Umesh and Supriya called Khandvi to meet them near the Nagothane ST stand. "Arriving on a motorcycle with their faces covered, they lured him to a forested area near Wasgaon. There, Umesh strangled Khandvi with a stole while Supriya assisted.

They then hit him multiple times, tied a shoelace around his neck to ensure death, and poured chemicals on his face, hands, and chest to destroy evidence. The victim’s mobile phone was smashed and discarded near Pali after removing the SIM card," said police.

Accused Arrested From Nashik

The accused were traced to Nashik and were arrested from there, said police.

Raigad Police have urged citizens to exercise caution when interacting with strangers online and to verify the identities of individuals before meeting in person. They also appealed to the public to immediately report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station.

