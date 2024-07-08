WATCH: Accident Victim Treated In Mobile’s Flash Light At Govt Hospital In MP; Angry Wife Asks, 'Kaise Neta Aur Vidhyak Hai Yahan Ke?'

Condemnable! MP's Sidhi District Hospital Treats Patients In Mobile's Flash Light; Angry Wife Says, 'Kaise Neta Aur Vidhyak Hai Yahan Ke?' | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A condemnable incident was reported at Sidhi District Hospital in Madhya Pradesh, where doctors allegedly treated a road accident patient in the flash light of a mobile in absence of power. The matter came to fore on Monday through a video that surfaced on social media.

According to information, the residents of Sidhi district had to suffer a long power outage of 7 hours. Meanwhile, a bleeding patient was brought to the hospital but couldn’t get immediate treatment due to power disruption.

‘Kaise neta aur vidhayak hain yahan ke?’

In such a situation, the angry and stressed wife of the patient, Gayatri Pandey, said that her husband had suffered a road accident. “But when they reached the hospital, they found that there was no arrangement to combat the power outage at the hospital.”

She condemned, “Kaise neta aur vidhayak hain yahan ke? Light chali gayi to kuch to vyavasth ahoni chahiye hospital me! (What kind of politicians does the district have? Shouldn’t there be an alternative in case of power disruptions?).”

Here the patient is bleeding and getting bitten by mosquitoes. We are anxious and stressed. Is this the way things should be? Now the treatment has been started but it’s so dark inside that nothing is visible” she concluded.

Reporter’s mobile phone snatched

In one of the videos, it can also be seen that when a reporter tried to capture the situation in a video, his mobile phone was snatched by a doctor who was moving with mobile's flash light on.

As per sources, the power outage occurred at 7 Pm on Sunday and was re-supplied more than 7 hours later, i.e., 2:40 Am on ṭhe intervening night of Monday.

Sidhi, at present, is governed by BJP.